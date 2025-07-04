Nigeria: NMA Condemns Tinubu's Agreement to Export Doctors to Saint Lucia

Nigerian doctors being sent to Saint Lucia will be paid N40.8 million, while those working in Nigeria earn a maximum of N11.9 million annually

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has condemned the government's recent agreement to send Nigerian doctors and healthcare workers to Saint Lucia.

The association warned that the move could worsen the country's ongoing brain drain crisis and negatively impact healthcare delivery.

In a statement signed by NMA Secretary General Benjamin Egbo and shared on Thursday via the association's X handle, the NMA said it was "deeply concerned" by the announcement, coming at a time when "Nigerian doctors are grappling with systemic neglect, poor salaries, and withheld allowances."

The association described the agreement as "inexcusable" and said it reflects the government's disregard for the worsening welfare of Nigerian doctors.

"We consider this move a deeply troubling contradiction and an attempt to bolster Nigeria's international image while failing to meet basic obligations owed to doctors at home," the statement read.

Deployment agreement

On Wednesday, the Nigerian government announced a plan to deploy skilled professionals, including teachers, doctors, and agriculturists, to Saint Lucia and other Caribbean nations under a newly signed Technical Manpower Assistance (TMA) Agreement.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the government said the initiative is part of broader efforts to deepen South-South cooperation and strengthen ties with the African diaspora.

The agreement, signed in Castries by the Director-General of the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps, Yusuf Yakub, will see Nigerian volunteers serve for two years in the host countries, with salaries and logistics covered by the Nigerian government, while Saint Lucia provides accommodation and local support.

Mr Yakub noted that since May 2023, over 300 Nigerian professionals have been deployed across Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific under the revitalised TAC scheme.

However, NMA said that while it supports international cooperation, "it is morally unjustifiable to export healthcare workers to foreign countries and pay them five times higher than they earned while serving in Nigeria."

NMA highlighted that doctors working in Saint Lucia earn up to N131.7 million each year. Nigerian doctors being sent to Saint Lucia will be paid N40.8 million, while those working in Nigeria earn a maximum of N11.9 million annually.

Frustration over welfare neglect

The NMA's response comes a day after its leadership held a press conference calling the government to immediately withdraw a controversial circular released by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) on 27 June.

According to the NMA, the circular violates multiple collective bargaining agreements previously signed with the government and does not reflect fair or agreed-upon adjustments to salaries and allowances.

Speaking during the press conference, NMA President, Bala Audu, insisted that the document is not only inadequate but also violates previous agreements reached between the government and the association.

NMA's backlash over the Saint Lucia deal is attributed to the worsening state of Nigeria's health workforce.

According to the association, doctors still serving in the country are battling poor pay, withheld allowances, delays in receiving the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), and a lack of basic risk protection despite hazardous working conditions.

"These challenges have overburdened the doctors left behind, leading to burnout, stress, chronic diseases, and even death, which invariably increases morbidity and mortality among Nigerians," it noted.

Issued ultimatum

During the press conference on Wednesday, NMA also urged the government to immediately reverse the NSIWC circular and revisit all previous agreements on doctors' welfare and salary structure.

The association also asked for the immediate payment of the 2025 MRTF, implementation of specialist and hazard allowances, and the full application of CONMESS across all federal and state institutions.

The NMA further called for improved health insurance for all doctors, better hospital governance through the constitution of management boards, and a circular implementing the reviewed retirement age for medical and dental practitioners.

These demands, according to the association, must be met within 21 days or the government risks a major disruption to healthcare delivery in the country.

"We have exhibited so much goodwill and intend to continue the same as long as we get our appropriate and timely dues," Mr Audu said.

"We hereby expect that attention will be given to our demands within the next 21days to avert disruption in the health services rendered to the Nigerian People."