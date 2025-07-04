Liberia: NEC Hands Over 500 Biometric Kits to NIR to Cut Costs, Strengthen National ID System

- The National Elections Commission on Wednesday handed over more than 500 biometric voter registration kits to the National Identification Registry, a move officials say will save millions in taxpayer dollars and strengthen Liberia's national identity and enrollment system.

The handover ceremony at NEC headquarters in Monrovia drew senior government officials, lawmakers, and representatives from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and European Union (EU), two of Liberia's key development partners.

NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah said the transfer marked a milestone in Liberia's digital governance efforts and commended the government for financing the procurement of 1,150 biometric kits.

"These kits will enhance security, improve efficiency, reduce fraud, and ensure proper identity management for all Liberians," Lansanah said. "Today, we are wearing the garments of true justice and democracy."

She also thanked NEC and NIR technical teams, as well as Liberia's international partners, for supporting the agreement that made the transfer possible.

NIR: 'This Saves Money, Ends Turf Wars'

NIR Executive Director Andrew Peters welcomed the donation, saying it significantly boosts the agency's enrollment capacity and reduces the government's need to purchase additional equipment.

"This will save the government a lot of money," Peters said. "But to make the kits fully functional for our system, they'll need modifications -- licensing and other technical adjustments."

Peters also addressed long-standing institutional rivalries over system ownership and data sharing.

"The era of turf protection is over," he said. "We must now work together to ensure our systems serve the people better. Our focus is service delivery, fraud prevention, and transparency."

Partnership Anchored in 2024 Roadmap

Peters traced the collaboration to May 2024, when the NIR launched its roadmap for comprehensive national enrollment of Liberians and legal residents.

"The NEC was the first government institution to officially request a copy of our roadmap," he said. "We formed a technical working committee, and today's handover is the fruit of that cooperation."

Internal Affairs Minister: 'This Will Fight Voter Trucking'

Representing the Liberian government, Internal Affairs Minister Francis S. Nyumalin -- who chairs the NIR Board of Registrars -- applauded the move, calling it a critical step toward cost savings and electoral reform.

"This collaboration will reduce government spending at a time when we need more revenue to support national development," Nyumalin said. "And let's be honest -- some of us politicians may not like it, but this system will fight voter trucking."

Donor Partners Back Initiative

Representatives from the UNDP and EU praised the joint effort and pledged continued support to both NEC and NIR.

They described the move as a major advancement toward improving transparency, accountability, and service delivery in Liberia's public sector.