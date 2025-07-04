Nigeria: Group Sues FCTA, Council Chairmen Over Lingering Teachers, Health Workers' Strike

An indigenous group in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Abuja Original Inhabitants Youths Empowerment Organization (AOIYEO), has filed a lawsuit at the FCT High Court against the FCT Administration and the six area council chairmen over the prolonged strike by primary school teachers, council workers, and health personnel.

The group said the strike, which has lasted over three months, has denied pupils access to education and deprived residents of essential healthcare services across the six area councils in the FCT.

Abuja Metro gathered that the case, filed on Tuesday and registered as Suit No. CV/2484/25, seeks multiple declarations against the FCTA and the chairmen of the six area councils--Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali, and Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

According to AOIYEO, the ongoing shutdown of public primary schools and healthcare centers has violated the constitutional rights of children and residents to life, dignity, education, and health.

The group is asking the court to declare that:

Primary school children in the FCT are entitled to uninterrupted access to basic education, and that the failure to provide it for over 90 days amounts to a breach of their fundamental rights as enshrined in Sections 33, 34, and 42 of the 1999 Constitution.

Residents of the six area councils are entitled to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, as guaranteed by Article 16 (1)(2) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and Section 33 of the Constitution.

Children in the FCT have the right to equal access to public education services without discrimination, just like their counterparts in other states of the federation.

The suit further argues that the failure of the councils to provide and maintain primary education for over 90 days constitutes a gross dereliction of constitutional duties, and a violation of multiple provisions of the Constitution and the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, including Articles 4, 5, 17(1), 18(3), and 19.

AOIYEO is also seeking an order compelling the six area council chairmen to immediately resume their constitutional duties to provide and maintain education and healthcare services in their respective councils.

Specifically, the group asked the court to:

Direct the chairmen to restore educational services across the six area councils to ensure children can pursue their academic aspirations without further delay.

Compel the councils to resume the provision and maintenance of adequate healthcare services in all public health facilities to enable residents--both natives and settlers--access timely medical care, in accordance with Section 33 of the Constitution and Article 16 of the African Charter.

It will be recalled that primary school teachers, council staff, and health workers across the six area councils have been on strike for over three months, citing the non-payment of salary arrears and other entitlements by the area council chairmen.