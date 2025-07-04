Nigeria: Okra Co-Founder Fara Ashiru Jituboh Exits As Startup Shuts Down

4 July 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • Fara Ashiru Jituboh, co-founder and former CEO/CTO of Nigerian fintech Okra, has exited the company following its shutdown in May 2025
  • The closure comes months after the launch of Nebula, Okra's in-house naira-denominated cloud product, aimed at countering rising foreign cloud costs
  • The company raised more than $16.5 million in total funding, with early backers including TLcom Capital and Susa Ventures, according to multiple reports

Fara Ashiru Jituboh, co-founder and former CEO/CTO of Nigerian fintech Okra, has exited the company following its shutdown in May 2025. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has taken a new role as Head of Engineering at UK-based startup Kernel.

Founded in 2019 with David Peterside, Okra built APIs that enable African users to connect their bank accounts to third-party apps, supporting fintech products across lending, insurance, and investment. The company raised more than $16.5 million in total funding, with early backers including TLcom Capital and Susa Ventures, according to multiple reports.

The closure comes months after the launch of Nebula, Okra's in-house naira-denominated cloud product, aimed at countering rising foreign cloud costs. The move was a response to Nigeria's FX pressures, which had made AWS and Azure unaffordable for local startups.

Peterside left in 2022, and no new CEO was named before the shutdown. Okra's closure marks the end of one of Africa's early pioneers in open finance.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

Okra's shutdown reflects broader pressures on Africa's fintech infrastructure startups, especially those in open finance. Despite high early promise, the model struggled with monetisation and growing infrastructure costs. Like many Nigerian startups, Okra faced rising operational expenses as naira depreciation increased the cost of cloud services. Its attempt to localise infrastructure with Nebula was innovative but may have come too late. The company's early adoption of APIs and partnerships with major financial platforms, such as Bamboo and Branch, demonstrated market demand. However, the economics of B2B fintech in a volatile macro environment proved challenging. Okra's story highlights a key lesson: building core infrastructure is capital-intensive, and African startups are not immune to the same scale and margin pressures that impact infrastructure companies globally. As founders increasingly explore naira-priced alternatives and self-hosting models, Okra's experience could shape the next generation of fintech enablers.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.