Liberia: Nocal Awards Scholarship to 20 Students

Twenty university students from across Liberia have benefited from full scholarships from the National Oil Company of Liberia to complete undergraduate studies in the sciences.

The National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) has awarded a four-year scholarship to at least twenty outstanding undergraduate students from various universities across Liberia.

In a signing ceremony of the Scholarship Education Initiative held in Monrovia, the Acting President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NOCAL, Fabian Michael Lai, said the intent is to award competitive students and enhance their capacity for the future.

Mr. Lai stressed that NOCAL has always had a history of awarding scholarships to deserving students as part of its corporate social responsibility, and that the company aims for a bigger picture next year.

"This is just part of our corporate responsibility, and you know, NOCAL has always had a history of awarding scholarships and opportunities for deserving students.

And we have a bigger plan next year; this is just the beginning, and a bigger one will be in 2026. Maybe you could have an opportunity that when we are targeting graduate level", he said.

According to the NOCAL Boss, the program is in alignment with the government's ARREST Agenda, particularly its education pillar, and role in advancing Local Content Development to ensure Liberians lead the country's burgeoning energy sector.

"This year's selection process was the most competitive to date, with 191 applicants from all 15 counties rigorously evaluated through a three-stage review (document screening, aptitude testing, and panel interviews). Notably, 33% of scholarships were awarded to female students, many of whom are pursuing STEM fields--a testament to NOCAL's commitment to gender equity and inclusive growth.

"Today, we are not just signing scholarship agreements; we are signing the blueprint for Liberia's future, while our nation is endowed with petroleum resources, our true wealth lies in the talent and determination of our youth", Mr. Lai said.

He cautions the beneficiaries not to be carried away by the minimum education they have achieved but to be steadfast, work hard, and achieve more.

"My cautions to you here today, do not be carried away by those accolades or honors you have received, but work hard and start up a plan and achieve your goals.

To be a scholar doesn't mean you are smart, but to plan well, and you have worked hard, and there is no joke, you can achieve more."

He charged the students to take the opportunity serious and be an ambassador for NOCAL.

"We want you to take this opportunity very serious, the intent is to award competitive people and when you are a scholar, meaning you are a hard worker, So my message here to you today, you go out there and be an Ambassador of NOCAL, your parents and yourself", he added.

Representing the Ministry of Education, Dr. James Mulbah rallied the awardees to make the most of the opportunity.

"You have to work hard and justify your inclusion, but I urge you to remain focused and prepare yourself; you must also encourage teamwork", he added.

The Director-General of the Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA), Nee-Alah T. Varpilah, urged the beneficiary to see the scholarship as an opportunity to sharpen their skills, credentials, and professional services, to get prepared to serve their country.

He commended NOCAL for what he describes as visionary process of attracting young people towards the oil sector.

"This is a story of vision that drives sustainability, and we must commend you for visionary process of attracting young people towards oil service",

Varpilah added.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Mariama Keita applauded NOCAL for the fairness, transparency, and integrity in awarding the scholarship.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I'm deeply honored and incredibly grateful; this moment is a proud milestone for me, but it is not a surprising one, because my hard studies and accomplishment through high-school have earned honors", Keita said.

She charged fellow recipients to rise above the occasion despite obstacles and be determined.

"I carry with me not just a scholarship, but a responsibility and I urge my fellow recipients to rise to the occasion with knowledge and never settle for less, for what you are capable of achieving," Mariama added.

The scholarship beneficiaries include: Sando Kamara, Stanley Dennis, L. Moses Mulbah, Joy F. Praise, Johnson N. Dolo, Mariama Keita and Jonathan H. Jallah.

The students have been urged to maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 per semester to remain on the scholarship. Editing by Jonathan Browne