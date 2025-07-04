Nigeria: CJN Appoints Ex-Industrial Court President As Administrator of National Judicial Institute

The CJN's office said Mr Adejumo's appointment to head the NJI is based on his experience and deep understanding of judicial administration.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has approved the appointment of Babatunde Adejumo as the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI).

Tobi Soniyi, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the CJN, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the appointment of Mr Adejumo, a former President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, will take effect from 1 August.

He noted that Mr Adejumo's experience and deep understanding of judicial administration are qualities that are expected to enhance the institute's effort in promoting judicial capacity development and institutional innovation.

He said that the action of the CJN followed the endorsement of Mr Adejumo by the Board of Governors of the institute. The CJN doubles as the chairperson of the Board of Governors of the NJI.

Mr Adejumo succeeds Salisu Garba Abdullahi, whose tenure as administrator will come to an end on 31 July, after four years of service.

"The CJN expresses appreciation to the outgoing administrator for his tireless commitment and invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the institute and the Nigerian judiciary as a whole," Mr Soniyi wrote.

Mr Adejumo, a respected jurist and a seasoned administrator, served as President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria until his retirement in 2019.

The National Judicial Institute is the highest institution responsible for the continuing education, training and development of judicial officers and their support staff across all levels of the judiciary.

It serves as a centre for excellence in judicial studies, with a mandate to promote efficiency, uniformity and improvement in the quality of judicial services nationwide.

The Institute routinely conducts courses, workshops, conferences and other academic and professional programmes tailored to enhance the knowledge, performance, and ethical standards of judicial officers and personnel in line with global practices.

