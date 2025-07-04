Nigeria: US President Trump Didn't Say Nigeria's Leadership Poses Threat to Global Security

US president Trump didn't say Nigeria's leadership poses threat to global security

IN SHORT: The Trump administration is considering adding 36 countries, including Nigeria, to the US travel ban list. But the US president hasn't labelled the West African country a threat to global security, as claimed online.

US president Donald Trump is set to impose a visa ban on Nigerians because Nigeria is a threat to global security. That's according to a message doing the rounds on social media in Nigeria since mid-June 2025.

The posts quote Trump as saying: "Nigeria's current leadership poses a threat to global security. No responsible nation should keep its doors wide open to corruption and chaos."

A visa is an official document issued by a country's government that allows a citizen of another country to enter, stay in or leave the first country for a specific purpose and period. It is typically stamped in or attached to a passport. Someone found without a visa in a foreign country could face legal consequences.

Since Bola Tinubu took over as Nigeria's president in May 2023, the country has seen protests over the high cost of living and the worst economic crisis in a generation. It has also been battling rampant corruption, which has crippled several key institutions.

Trump first served as president of the US from 2017 to 2021. He started his second term as president in January 2025 by signing several executive orders affecting immigration, climate change and foreign aid. An executive order is a legislative tool which allows a US president to issue legally binding orders to the federal government.

One such order was signed on 4 June, restricting citizens from 12 countries from entering the US. People from seven other countries will face partial travel restrictions.

The US is reportedly considering a travel ban on 36 more countries, including Nigeria.

But did Trump label Nigeria a threat to global security?

No evidence Trump made statement

Africa Check found no credible reports about Trump calling Nigeria a threat to global security. This is the first sign that the claim might be false.

Nigeria's minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has described the potential visa ban as a major setback for growth in the West African region.

The 36 countries, including Nigeria, are facing a possible travel ban due to their citizens overstaying their visas, issues relating to identity, passport security or insufficient cooperation in the deportation of their nationals.

Although Trump has cited US national security as the reason for cracking down on illegal immigration, he has not said that Nigeria or its leaders pose a security threat to the international community.

We searched the White House website for any speech, article or media briefing by Trump on Nigeria being a threat to global security and came up empty.

