Kenya: Tears and Anger As Slain Molo Student Dennis Njuguna Laid to Rest

A collage showing the late Master Dennis Njuguna (left), who was shot dead by police during the June 25, 2025, protests in Molo; Nairobi Lawyer and former State House Advisor Dann Mwangi (centre) who joined mourners in demanding justice; and the fire engine (right) that was torched by goons during the unrest, drawing condemnation from the community.

Molo — Emotions ran high on Thursday as hundreds of mourners gathered in Molo to bid farewell to Master Dennis Njuguna, a high school student fatally shot by police during the nationwide anti-government protests on June 25.

Njuguna, a student at Njenga Karume Secondary School, was laid to rest at his Turi home in Molo amid tears, outrage, and calls for justice.

He was shot dead while walking home from school in Molo that day and was among 19 people confirmed dead across the country in protests that turned violent.

In Molo, three other people are still nursing injuries, including a woman sustained serious injuries.

The demonstrations were marked by widespread unrest and destruction, including the torching of government offices and property worth millions of shillings.

Nairobi Lawyer and former State House Advisor Dann Mwangi was among leaders and residents of Turi and the wider Nakuru County who attended the burial, condemning what they described as the senseless killing of an innocent boy.

"Dennis was tragically shot and killed by a police officer on 25th June 2025 while walking home from school. We strongly condemn this heinous and unjustified use of force on an innocent, unarmed student who was not involved in the protests. Such brutality has no place in our society, and I call for the immediate arraignment of the officer responsible," Mwangi said.

Mwangi also decried the destruction of public property during the protests, including the burning of a county fire engine and government offices that served three sub-counties.

"It is both unacceptable and self-defeating to destroy resources meant to protect and save lives," he added.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) and civil society groups have called for an independent inquiry into police conduct during the June 25 protests. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has since opened investigations into multiple fatalities linked to police action.

As Master Njuguna was laid to rest, his grieving family called for accountability and an end to the cycle of violence that continues to claim innocent lives.