Liberia: 'Appropriate, Expedient Nomination'

A day after President Joseph Boakai nominated Associate Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) endorsed the choice, describing the nominee as "an exceptionally well-qualified jurist" whose credentials, experience, and even handed approach to the administration of justice make him an outstanding nominee to the Court.

The Bar, in a release issued Tuesday, July 1, said that they consider this nomination as appropriate, expedient, and legally prudent: a significant and positive step in the right direction for the continued strengthening of the Liberian judiciary.

Justice Gbeisay's appointment reflects not only a commitment to legal excellence, but also to institutional continuity and integrity, according to Cllr. Bornor Varmah president of the LNBA.

Justice Gbeisay's professional journey is emblematic of dedication and service to the rule of law, he said. "Having risen through the ranks of the judiciary, he brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the rudiments of the law," the Bar added.

According to the release, Gbeisay's service to the legal profession spans several decades;

as a seasoned practicing lawyer, Relieving Judge, and most recently, as a distinguished Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

"His elevation to the role of Chief Justice is a natural progression of his remarkable legal career," the Bar noted.

The legal professional group also extends profound appreciation to President Joseph Nyumah Boakai for exercising wisdom and discernment in nominating a candidate of such stature and judicial temperament.

"The Bar respectfully urges the Honorable Liberian Senate to confirm Justice Gbeisay at the soonest possible time to ensure the effective and uninterrupted functioning of the Supreme Court, particularly in light of the mandatory retirement of Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh upon reaching her 70th birth anniversary," the release emphasized.

As Justice Gbeisay prepares to assume the leadership of the Liberian judiciary, the LNBA conveys its best wishes for a successful and impactful tenure.

"We remain confident that under his stewardship. The judiciary will continue to uphold justice, constitutionalism, and the rights of all Liberians," the Bar noted.