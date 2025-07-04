Liberia: 'Liberia Will Heal, Liberians Will Be Blessed'

opinion

- President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on Tuesday, July 1, led a solemn national ceremony commemorating the tragic events of April 1980 and honoring the memory of former President William R. Tolbert Jr. and the thirteen government officials who were executed following the military coup. The occasion marked a significant step in Liberia's journey toward reconciliation, healing, and historical reckoning.

Speaking at the newly established memorial site on the grounds of the Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary, President Boakai delivered heartfelt remarks reflecting on Liberia's turbulent past and his unwavering belief in the country's divine destiny.

"This country was meant to be blessed," Boakai declared. "We've been through a lot of problems, but I remember something a Catholic priest once told me. He said Don Bosco chose Liberia to be its home because it was a peaceful country. Ironically, that very next morning -- April 12, 1980 -- the announcement of the coup came."

He called the day a divine moment of remembrance and reflection, emphasizing the importance of peace and unity as Liberia continues to heal from decades of conflict.

"Who could be more deserving of burial here than William Richard Tolbert, the founder? God has his own way of consoling us," Boakai said, expressing gratitude to the committee and families involved in organizing the reburial and memorial.

The President also announced a symbolic gesture of national reconciliation: the distribution of commemorative seals to the families of those lost, as part of what he called "our healing process."

"As it is rightly said, may God be praised for us to reconcile and heal our wounds," Boakai affirmed, visibly moved. "Liberia will heal, Liberians will be blessed, and we will see many of our people returning home."

Former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, representing former President George Weah, laid several wreaths and conveyed Weah's condolences to all bereaved families from 1980 to the end of Liberia's civil conflict in 2003.

"He asked me to extend his deepest sympathies to the families, not just those from 1980, but all who lost their lives to the evil that plagued our nation," said Taylor. "President Weah also called for a commemorative book that tells the stories of Dr. Tolbert and others, so history does not forget them, and the truth is preserved."

The ceremony was further dignified by Dr. Momolu A. Massaquoi, representing Ambassador Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., who played a pivotal role in establishing the new memorial site.

"This is more than a memorial, it is a sanctuary of hope," Dr. Massaquoi said. "We remember the legacy of Rev. Dr. William R. Tolbert Jr., a man of faith and a champion for justice and peace. His life remains a guiding light for all of us."

The memorial site now stands as both a place of mourning and a symbol of Liberia's resilience and determination to forge a united, peaceful future.

Madam Elfrieda Stewart Tamba, a family representative, delivered a deeply moving narrative on the decades-long journey to memorialize the fallen leaders.

"The journey to honor our beloved fathers began 44 years ago," she said. "As children, we carried in our hearts, minds, and souls the hope that one day, we would honor them with dignity."

She credited the leadership of the late Richard V. Tolbert and the collective strength of the April 22nd Memorial Group, supported by divine guidance and patriotic commitment, for the realization of the memorial site.

Tamba detailed the two-phase project: the first focused on relocating the remains and constructing a mausoleum and fence. However, attempts to exhume the remains were largely unsuccessful.

"We were convinced we would find our fathers. But the exhumation yielded only a few fragments," she said, visibly emotional. "The disappointment was excruciating. These fragments are now with St. Moses Funeral Services, pending forensic DNA testing by a South African team that offered to help pro bono."

Despite the void, the families resolved to continue.

"Bones or no bones, we chose to build a dignified place for remembrance--somewhere we can visit on Decoration Day, birthdays, or for quiet reflection," she added. "Today, the empty vault symbolizes our enduring pain, but it also reflects our strength."

"We acquired through the courtesy of former President George Weah, the original nine poles on which our fathers were executed. They have been installed at the left towards the beach and we have placed sand around the area. Thank you Former President Weah," said madam Tamba.

The second phase of the project will involve the development of the grounds, and the construction of a library and research center, with a primary focus on locating and identifying the remains of the slain leaders.

"At this podium, we make a human appeal: if anyone has genuine information that will lead us to the exact location, please come forward," Tamba pleaded.

With a mixture of sorrow and pride, she concluded:

"Richard oo Richard, Bill oo Bill... We are looking around, but we don't see you ooo. Yet we are proud to report that we've made significant progress. The mission continues. It is well. Continue to rest in perpetual peace."

She acknowledged the efforts of Mr. Blamace Kamara and his team of young Liberian engineers who constructed the mausoleum and fence.