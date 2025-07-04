Liberia: Suspended LTA Chairman Breaks Silence

Suspended Chairman of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), Mr. Abdullah L. Kamara, has publicly addressed his recent suspension by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., calling for a swift, impartial, and transparent investigation into the allegations raised by the General Auditing Commission (GAC).

In a strongly worded statement released Tuesday, Kamara broke his silence on the controversy, reaffirming his commitment to due process and vowing full cooperation with any legal or investigative authority probing the matter.

"I fully welcome the President's decision to initiate a transparent investigation into the allegations," Kamara stated. "Transparency is a cornerstone of good governance, and I am prepared to cooperate fully and openly with any and all inquiries. I have absolutely nothing to hide."

The GAC report at the center of the controversy cites procurement violations relating to a contract awarded in 2023 to Tamma Corporation--a company Kamara founded--prior to his appointment as Acting Chairman of the LTA. The report alleges that the previous LTA board failed to comply with Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) procedures in awarding the contract.

Kamara, however, made clear that the contract in question was not issued under his leadership.

"To be clear, the issue raised by the General Auditing Commission concerns a project awarded in 2023--prior to my tenure as Acting Chairman of the LTA," he said. "I did not award any contract to myself or my company during my time in office."

He explained that at the time of the contract award, he was still a private businessman providing legitimate services to a public institution, and that any business dealings were done transparently and lawfully.

"I was a private businessman offering legitimate services, which were contracted by a recognized public institution under standard terms," he said. "While I am ready to provide full details regarding my company, I cannot speak to the decisions made by the leadership that preceded me."

Kamara, who had served at the helm of the LTA with a focus on expanding telecommunications access and regulatory reform, said his conscience is clear and that his public record speaks for itself.

"Throughout my service at the LTA, I have acted with integrity--working to expand access to telecommunications, ensure fair regulation, and drive innovation for the benefit of all Liberians, especially the youth," he noted. "My conscience is clear. My public record is open, verifiable, and speaks for itself."

He expressed deep appreciation to President Boakai for prioritizing accountability and for initiating a review process that ensures transparency and public trust in national institutions.

"I thank President Boakai for his leadership and his demonstrated commitment to accountability," Kamara said. "I fully respect the authority of the Executive and the importance of maintaining public trust in our national institutions."

Going a step further, Kamara formally called on the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) and the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to immediately investigate the matter outlined in the GAC report.

"In a firm demonstration of transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law, I respectfully call on the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission and the Ministry of Justice to promptly investigate the allegations," he declared. "Liberia's fight against corruption must be impartial, objective, and free of political interference or delay."

Reiterating the principle that "justice delayed is justice denied," Kamara emphasized the need for urgency and fairness in addressing the issue.

"My call for this investigation is not only a legal obligation--it is a moral and ethical duty," he said. "I fully recognize and support the roles of our integrity institutions, and I believe their independence and credibility are essential to strengthening our democracy and ensuring a just and functional system of governance."

As the matter continues to attract public attention and media scrutiny, Kamara urged all Liberians to allow the process to unfold without prejudice or premature judgment.

"I reaffirm my willingness to fully cooperate with the LACC, the Ministry of Justice, or any competent legal authority in pursuit of the truth," Kamara stated. "Liberia deserves public servants who are willing to stand before the law, and institutions that operate without fear or favor."

He concluded with a calm but firm appeal for the public to uphold the principle of the presumption of innocence.

"I humbly urge that this process be allowed to proceed fairly, without prejudice, and in accordance with the presumption of innocence that every Liberian is guaranteed under the law," he said.

Mr. Abdullah L. Kamara was appointed as Acting Chairman of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority following years of professional engagement in the private sector, particularly in ICT and digital communications. His recent suspension by President Boakai came in the wake of the GAC's audit findings concerning procurement at the LTA.

The Government of Liberia has yet to announce the timeline or details of the investigation, but integrity institutions including the LACC and MoJ are expected to respond in the coming days.