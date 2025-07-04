Liberia: Nocal Awards Scholarships to 20 Students

The National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Education Initiatives Program, has awarded scholarships to 20 outstanding Liberian students. The official signing and awarding ceremony took place on Monday in Monrovia, marking a renewed commitment by NOCAL to invest in Liberia's next generation of leaders and professionals.

In his address, NOCAL's Chief Executive Officer, Fabian M. Lai, emphasized the company's vision to support education and talent development across Liberia.

"We initially planned to award 15 scholarships, but due to the overwhelming number of competitive applicants, 191 in total, we decided to increase the number to 20," said Lai. "This reflects our belief that talent and dedication deserve recognition, regardless of background."

Lai acknowledged the presence and support of the Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA) and the Ministry of Education, noting the potential for collaborative efforts going forward. He thanked Dr. James Mulbah of MOE and Director General of LIPA for their commitment to public sector education and development.

He shared a personal reflection on academic discipline, citing how lessons from his student leadership days shaped his understanding of balancing ambition and academics.

"To be a scholar doesn't mean you're the smartest. It means you're committed and consistent," Lai remarked. "Don't let your guard down. The real work starts now."

He cautioned scholarship recipients against complacency, warning that failing to meet the minimum GPA of 3.0 could lead to the termination of their awards. He encouraged them to aim higher, advising "Don't stop at 3.0. Set your goal at 4.0 so even if you fall short, you're still in a strong position. Leave politics, football talk, and gossip behind. Focus."

The 2025 scholarship cohort includes approximately 30% female representation, part of NOCAL's deliberate effort to promote gender inclusion. The program also highlighted regional equity, with beneficiaries drawn from diverse parts of the country, including Pleebo and Maryland County, showing that location or background does not hinder eligibility.

This year's selection process was notably transparent and competitive. Mr. Lai underscored that the beneficiaries were selected based purely on merit. "I don't know any of you personally," he stated. "You were chosen because you earned it."

As part of its broader education strategy, NOCAL has also re-launched its foreign scholarship program, which had been dormant for over a decade due to funding constraints. Though still in its early phase, the foreign scholarship initiative aims to provide graduate-level opportunities for Liberian students in the sciences and other high-demand fields.

The ceremony also recognized the efforts of NOCAL staff, volunteers, and partner institutions who worked to ensure a fair, inclusive, and transparent process. "This program will run for several years," Mr. Lai confirmed. "As long as students maintain the required academic average, they will continue to benefit."

NOCAL's renewed focus on education as a key pillar of its CSR agenda signals a shift in how national resources are being redirected to empower the country's youth.

In closing, Lai urged the new scholars to become ambassadors of integrity and hard work. "This isn't just about financial support. It's about proving to yourself and the country that you are ready to lead. Make your parents and Liberia proud."

According to M. Boakai Jaleiba, NOCAL stressed that the scholarship grade point was minimum 3.0 GPA and encouraged awarded scholars to maintain the 3.0 or will be dropped from the program to enable others to have a fair share.

Jaleiba disclosed that about 33% of the scholarships awarded were to females whilst the rest were to males, announcing that NOCAL is expected to re-launch the foreign graduate scholarship program in partnership with LIPA, and the Ministry of Education

Ms. Mariama Keita, on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed deep gratitude for being selected as a NOCAL Scholarship recipient, commending the organization for its transparency and fairness throughout the process.

She reflected on her consistent academic excellence from elementary to college, highlighting her first-place achievement in the District 13 Academic Excellence Awards and receiving her first college scholarship. While proud of her own journey, she also celebrated the determination and stories of her fellow recipients.

Ms. Keita emphasized that the scholarship represents not just an opportunity but a responsibility to serve her country and strive for excellence. She spoke about perseverance through challenges and thanked NOCAL for investing in Liberia's future leaders.

The CSR Education Initiative stands as a flagship of NOCAL's evolving vision of national development, one that prioritizes education, inclusion, and merit.