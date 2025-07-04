Ghana: UMA Allocates $60,000 to Education, Health Projects in Ahafo Region

The Underground Mining Alliance (UMA), a subcontractor of Newmont Ahafo Mines, has allocated $60,000 towards corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region for the year 2025.

The amount is being channelled into key community development interventions, including support for the district's flagship Reading Festival aimed at promoting literacy among young learners.

Other projects include the donation of medical equipment to two Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds in satellite communities around Kenyasi and the sponsorship of a medical screening exercise for residents of the Gyedu community.

Mr Keith Riggs, Project Manager of the Subika Underground Project, announced this during the 2025 edition of the Asutifi North Reading Festival, held last Thursday at Kenyasi.

He reiterated UMA's commitment to improving human capital in host communities, stressing that education remained the foundation for strong and resilient societies.

"Literacy is the ability to read, understand, question and dream it at the heart of that foundation," Mr Riggs stated, adding "That is why we proudly support the Reading Festival. When a child learns to read, they unlock the world."

He disclosed that UMA intended to partner with the Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation (NADeF) to offer scholarships to students and apprentices.

He added that the company was also considering new CSR interventions, including the construction of a walkway at the Kenyasi hospital and donations to local orphanages.

The Reading Festival is one of the key programmes of the Asutifi North District Directorate of Education, introduced under the USA Government-funded Transition to English Plus (T2E+) initiative.

The programme targets pupils in Basic one to three, and seeks to develop foundational literacy skills and instil a culture of reading to prepare them for higher academic pursuits and national development.

Ms Naomi Asante, Asutifi North District Director of Education, described the festival as a platform to identify and nurture young talents who can represent the district at regional and national levels.

She observed that in an era driven by technology, innovation, and information, the ability to read was critical to enabling children to imagine, explore, and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

She commended UMA for its continued partnership, and also thanked the teachers and organisers for their commitment to shaping young minds through education.