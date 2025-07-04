Ghana: Interior Minister Assures Parliament of Measures to Avert Drowning At Lawra

The Minister of the Interior Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has assured Parliament that several measures have been put in place to avert future drowning of residents at Lawra Dikpe-Road in the Upper West Region.

According to the Minister, the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), through coordinated efforts with all relevant agencies, have put in place measures which include, regular sensitisation of canoe owners or operators and residents along the Black Volta Basin, sensitization of students and identifiable bodies on maritime safety, Ghana Maritime Authority providing life jackets to canoe operators along the river, the Ghana Maritime Authority to conduct regular monitoring of canoe operators to ensure safety on the river, ensure all canoes are regularly maintained and lastly provide psychosocial assistance to students of the Lawra Senior High School, especially to the three survivors.

The Minister gave this assurance when he appeared before the House to brief them on the drowning of seven students of Lawra Senior High School on 2nd July 2025.

Giving account on the unfortunate incident to Parliament, he told the House that on Saturday June 14, 2025 at around 09:13 hours, the Headmaster of Lawra Senior High School, Mr. Primus Bero, reported to the Lawra Police Command on telephone that the Lawra SHS School Cadet comprising sixteen (16) students led by the Cadet leader went on a jogging along the Lawra-Dikpe Road.

He said the Cadet leader later called to inform him (Headmaster) that on reaching the Dikpe river (Black Volta), ten (10) of the students in the process of crossing the river with a canoe being paddled by a young man they encountered to cross to the Burkina Faso side of the river capsized midstream leading to the drowning of seven students with only three surviving.

He indicated that the police team led by the District Commander immediately proceeded to the scene and joined the Dipke Community in organizing a search party under the leadership of the Chief of Dikpe.

He indicated that the search party managed to recover the bodies of the students and subsequently released them to their families for burial.