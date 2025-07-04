Ghana: Defence Minister Reassures Nation's Safety - Warns Against Bribery in Recruitment

As part of its constitutional oversight duties, the Committee on Defence and Interior paid a working visit to the Ministry of Defence to engage with its leadership, understand its operations, and assess current challenges.

The visit aimed to identify areas where Parliament can support the Ministry in fulfilling its mandate of safeguarding national peace and security.

Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah assured the Committee that Ghana remains a safe and stable country, emphasising that it is not in any "red zone" of insecurity.

He stated that the Ministry is proactive in monitoring early warning signs to maintain peace.

He also highlighted challenges such as chieftaincy disputes and illegal mining (galamsey), which the Ghana Armed Forces help to manage.

On recruitment, Dr. Boamah cautioned against the payment of bribes, stressing that enlistment into the Armed Forces is strictly based on merit and not for sale.

Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. William Agyapong added that while the general security situation is calm, the Bawku area in the north-east remains volatile and requires increased military presence.

He called for enhanced platforms for both the Army and Air Force across regions to effectively respond to emerging threats.

Committee Chairman, James Agalga and his team assured the Ministry of Parliament's commitment to ensuring the Armed Forces receive the necessary resources to maintain national security and uphold their international reputation.