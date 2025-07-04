Ghana: Regularise Your Land Title Within 60 Days or Face Legal Action - Jamestown Sempe Stool

The Jamestown Sempe Paramount Stool has issued a warning to individuals and entities occupying its lands in Dama, Sakaman, and surrounding areas to regularise their titles within 60 days or face legal consequences.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Sempe Mantse Palace in Accra yesterday, the Stool's spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Nii Korkwei Clottey, urged all occupants and grantees who acquired land through sources other than the Sempe Stool to immediately approach the appropriate authorities for regularisation.

"We are serving notice that after this 60-day window, no further settlement will be entertained. Litigation must come to an end, the Sempe Stool has the legal and customary title to these lands and will not allow its rights to be trampled on," he noted.

The warning follows what he described as deliberate misinformation being circulated through voice messages, posters, and statements by agents of the Jamestown Alata Stool, particularly from the Danso Quarter, suggesting that a recent High Court judgment had significantly diminished Sempe land claims in Dama and Sakaman.

Clarifying the situation, Mr Clottey referenced the judgment in Dan Willie Danso & 3 Others vrs Naa Akushika Omadru III (now substituted by Nii Nmai Gon Wulu) & Others, Suit No. FAL/111/2015, delivered on April 15, 2025, by His Lordship Justice Kenneth Edem Kudjordjie.

He explained that the case affected only 14.08 acres of land located at Kpakpo Pora, an area south of the Oblogo Road and adjoining Jonkobri and not the entirety of Dama and Sakaman as being falsely claimed.

"The court only confirmed the plaintiffs' title to that specific parcel of land, which forms part of Jonkobri and its surrounding areas lands that have long been associated with the Alata Stool. However, the same court reaffirmed that Dama, Sakaman, Mpoase, and Freedom remain exclusive lands of the Sempe Stool," he said.

Mr Clottey reiterated that the position was consistent with the Nmako Concession Enquiry of 1961, the Acolatse Judgment of 1963, and the 1990 Supreme Court ruling that upheld the Acolatse decision.

He stressed that these court rulings were still in force and collectively reinforce the Sempe Stool's claim over the Sakumo lands stretching from Sakaman to Bortianor.

He also expressed concern about what he described as fraudulent land registrations by the Ablorh Mills family of Jamestown Alata, particularly in areas like Lartebiokorshie, Nnemmette, portions of Sempe Mantse Village, and Freedom.

Mr Clottey further reminded the public that in 1968, when the Government of Ghana acquired parts of present-day Dansoman through Executive Instrument 27, it was the Sempe Stool and its grantees who received compensation from the state further validating their ownership.

"The Sempe Stool stretches across significant areas of Greater Accra from Odododiodio and Ablekuma to Sowutuom, Anyaa, and beyond. These boundaries are historically and judicially recognised," he stated.