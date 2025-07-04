Ghana: Don't Overstep Into Management Functions ...Transport Minister Tells Boards

The Minister of Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has called on newly inaugurated governing boards of key transport agencies to offer strategic guidance and work harmoniously with management to strengthen operations and ensure safety across the sector.

He said their contributions would be pivotal to achieving the government's objective of making Ghana the aviation hub within the West African sub-region and beyond.

Speaking at a joint inauguration ceremony yesterday in Accra, the Minister commended the appointees for accepting their roles and urged them to bring their expertise to bear in support of President John Dramani Mahama's resetting agenda.

He emphasised that while the boards played a critical role in oversight, they must avoid overstepping into management functions.

The ceremony witnessed the inauguration of the newly constituted boards for the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Intercity STC Coaches Limited (ISTC), the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB), and the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).

For the GCAA, the Minister highlighted the Authority's responsibility to regulate air transport and manage Ghana's airspace, calling on the board to support safety initiatives and maintain Ghana's leading position in aviation safety oversight, which saw the country scoring 89.89 per cent in ICAO's 2018 audit.

He noted that investment in modern surveillance and communication technologies would be necessary to sustain and improve these standards.

The reconstituted GCAA Board is chaired by Simon Christopher Molai Allotey, with members including Rev. Stephen Wilfred Arthur, Mrs Mabel Asi Sagoe, Group Captain Fiifi Adu Boadu, Alhaji Alhassan Mumuni (MP), Captain Nathaniel Kojo Anderson, Okotakyi Komeh VIII, Ms Eunice Grany, and Ms Linda Assiibi.

Turning to the ISTC, Mr Nikpe noted that the company's mission to provide safe and reliable road transport services had faced operational challenges such as a declining bus fleet and high maintenance costs.

He urged the board to explore new business models and revenue-generating avenues, including driver training, valuation services, and courier operations.

The ISTC Board is chaired by Mr Andrews Augustus, with members Mr. Al-Hassan Ligbi, Mr Merlyn Granville Joseph Gaskin, Ms Mary Nagetey, Mr Emmanuel Kofi Sackey, Ms Millicent Degraft-Johnson, and Ms Grace Monto Bawa.

At the AIB, the Minister stressed the importance of the Bureau's mandate to investigate aircraft accidents and serious incidents in Ghana and the Accra Flight Information Region (FIR). With eight serious incidents and 53 minor ones recorded in 2024 alone, he said robust systems and modern investigative technologies are critical to ensuring aviation safety.

The AIB Board is chaired by Mr Daniel Acquah, with members Mr John Mmeb Kunyan Wumborti, Mrs Justina Tete-Donkor, Mr William Ato Kwamina Orhin, Prof. Daniel Atuah Obeng, Mr Derrick Amaning Kwarteng, and Dr Juliana Abagsonema Abane.

In inaugurating the GACL Board, he reminded the members of the need for coordinated efforts to develop and manage airport infrastructure in line with international standards, ultimately contributing to Ghana's goal of becoming an aviation hub in Africa.

The GACL Board is chaired by Mr James Agalga (MP) and includes Mrs Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, Mr Mark William Attipoe, Group Captain David Djan Nkansah, Attah Issah (MP), William Ntebe, Mr Kwabena Ampon, Ms Diana Amakie Ashuns, and Mr Joseph Enimil-Armah.