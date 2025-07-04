Ghana: SEC Warns Public Against Unlicensed Investment Platforms

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned the public against some unlicensed investment products being advertised by News GH and Ghana News and on various social media platforms.

A statement issued by SEC on Tuesday warned the general public to be vigilant and to desist from investing in the unlicensed products.

"News GH - advertising an unlicensed investment product called "Gold AI Rise Platform. Ghana News - advertising an unnamed unlicensed investment product, promising unrealistic returns at no risk" the statement said.

According to SEC, it had not licensed any of the above-mentioned entities to carry out capital market activities, as mandated by Section 3 of the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929) as amended.

"The SEC is currently collaborating with law enforcement agencies to clamp down on the people behind these entities," it assured.

The statement said SEC would maintain surveillance over activities in the securities industry and to protect investors by publishing at regular intervals information it deems relevant to the public.

"The general public is further advised to refer to the SEC through its toll-free line number 0800100065/main-line number 0302768970-2 or alternatively send an email to info@sec.gov.gh to confirm the licensing status of any entity offering products or services relating to investments in the Capital Market," it said.