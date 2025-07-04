Ghana: ECG Restores Power to Kweiman Estates

Power has been restored to a selected few apartments at Kweiman Estate of Rehoboth properties, following a disconnection exercise at the facility last month due to illegal connections, the Management of the Accra East Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has clarified.

This was contained in a press statement issued and signed by its Communication Officer, Mrs Mary Eshun-Oppong, and copied The Ghanaian Times yesterday.

According to the statement, a team from the Accra East Region of the ECG, on June 16, 2025, uncovered 83 instances of illegal connections, including those associated with the estate's office administration.

Consequently, it stated that power supply to the entire estate, which consisted of approximately 400 apartments was disconnected by the ECG and the Management of Rehoboth summoned to the Accra East Regional Office of the ECG at Makola to discuss the situation and surcharges.

However, the statement indicated that a select few apartments that had valid meters and had not engaged in any illegal connections have had their power restored based on an inspection by the Accra East Region of the ECG.

The statement further stated that Rehoboth applied for meters on July 4, 2023 and invoices were issued, but payment was not made that year.

"Contrary to Rehoboth's chain, there was no shortage of meters in 2023", the statement added.

The statement also indicated that a payment for 20 meters was made by the Management of the Estate property following the disconnection of power on June 16, 2025.

It again noted that the record of ECG disproved claims that paid-for meters were supplied.

"A notice was provided indicating that 83 apartments were directly connected without meters, which they acknowledged and signed. Subsequent to this, each of the 83 apartments is expected to pay GH¢19,247.40 as recovery of the illegal connection," the statement clarified.

The ECG urged its customers and the public to collaborate with the company on the fight against illegal connection as it remained committed to transparency in dealing with them.