Ghana: 10 Arrested for Illegal Gold Trade

Ten Chinese have been arrested by the Ghana Gold Board Task Force for engaging in illegal gold trading and smuggling activities, in a major crackdown at Asankragwa in the Western Region.

The arrest, conducted in collaboration with the National Security Secretariat, followed intensified operations by the Gold Board (GoldBod) to curb illicit gold dealings which threaten the stability of country's economy.

The suspects were apprehended in a private residence which they had turned into an illegal gold trading base.

Gold weighing 1.3 kilograms, estimated at GH¢1.4 million was seized alongside cash exceeding GH¢1.3 million, several casino cards believed to be part of a money laundering scheme, 12 pump action guns, and boxes of ammunition.

Addressing the press yesterday, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, described the culprits as "enemies of the state" whose actions undermine the country's foreign exchange reserves and economic development.

"These people care nothing about our country or our economy. They are hell-bent on sabotaging our laws by smuggling gold and laundering the proceeds. But we are determined to stop them," he declared.

Mr Gyamfi revealed that intelligence showed the foreigners had resorted to operating from private homes and hotels to evade detection

He stated that despite a grace period for foreigners to exit, the gold trade has expired and some have changed their strategies and continue to flout the law.

The operation, he emhpasised, also led to the seizure of extensive documentation including receipts of gold purchases written in Chinese, evidence of long-standing involvement in the illegal gold trade.

"Foreigners can no longer buy gold in Ghana. That is the law. And any foreigner found engaging in such acts will not be deported, they will be prosecuted and jailed," Mr Gyamfi stated.

Additionally, he underlined that since the launch of the Ghana Gold Board's enforcement operations, 17 successful busts have been made across several regions, with over 12 kilograms of gold and GH¢24 million in cash seized.

Mr Gyamfi assured the public that all confiscated gold and cash were safely held in the custody of National Security and will be used to fund development projects in mining communities, including water systems, schools, and health facilities.

"The era of impunity is over, No one is above the law, not even a gram of gold or one Ghana cedi will be released, not under my watch," he added.

The 10 Chinese suspects named includes

Wu Cheng Wei, Liren Neng, Fan Zhen Shang, Zheng Xi Chuang, Tang Da Jien, Wang Chun Ling, Wei Dong, Li Fu Shou, Wei Sheng Xin and He Shi Long