Nigeria: 2027 - the North Will Celebrate Me If Elected President, Peter Obi Tells Critics

Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has made a passionate appeal for the trust of Northern Nigerians, promising that the region will celebrate him if elected president in 2027.

Speaking on Channels Television's 'Sunday Politics' on Sunday evening, Obi emphasised that the North remains Nigeria's most valuable asset due to its untapped agricultural land and industrial history, both of which he pledged to revive if elected President.

"I want the North to trust me," Obi said. "The biggest asset of this country is in the North, the uncultivated lands in the North."

The former Anambra State governor also promised to confront the insecurity ravaging parts of Northern Nigeria head-on.

"The criminality we face in the North today--I will deal with it," he said.

According to Obi, restoring security and economic vibrancy in the region was not only possible but essential for Nigeria's overall development.

"If I become the president, the North will celebrate me. I have an idea of the problem," he declared.

Recounting his previous engagements with the region, Obi pointed to Kano as a city that once served as a major hub of local industry and commerce, a legacy he believed can be revived.

"I am in this country. When I am looking for cars, I go to Kano. There used to be industries--Bompai, Sharada 1, Sharada 2," he noted, referring to the once-bustling industrial zones that have gone into extinction.