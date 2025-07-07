Nigeria: Dantata Was a Modern Nigerian Legend - Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the late elder statesman and business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, as a rare phenomenon and a modern Nigerian legend whose life and legacy transcended generations.

Atiku made the remarks during a condolence visit to the family of the late philanthropist in Kano over the weekend, where he paid tribute to Dantata's contributions to both his immediate community and the country at large.

"Well, because of all, we must be grateful to God for giving him life and his contributions to his immediate community and the entire country," Atiku said.

He described the deceased as an exceptional figure whose influence was unmatched in modern Nigerian history.

"He was a phenomenon. It is very, very difficult to compare him with any legend, a modern Nigerian legend. He has combined the past and the present in terms of business successes, acumen, particularly philanthropy and generosity."

Reflecting on the values Dantata stood for, Atiku urged Nigerians, especially those in positions of influence, to emulate the late icon's unwavering commitment to community service and human development.

"Service to the community, particularly the ordinary people. He has spent his wealth, his fortune, his goodwill for the welfare of the ordinary Nigerian," he added.

Dantata, who passed away recently at the age of 94, was widely celebrated for his lifelong dedication to commerce, education, and humanitarian work.

His death has been described as a significant national loss, with tributes pouring in from across political, business, and religious circles.

Atiku's visit was part of a series of condolence visits by dignitaries to the Dantata family residence in Kano, where prayers were also offered for the repose of his soul.