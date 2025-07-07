Nigeria: 'How I'd Lead Nigeria As President', Peter Obi Speaks On 2027 Plans

Former Anambra State governor and Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has outlined his vision for Nigeria's future, offering a sweeping critique of the current administration while affirming that he's competent and compassionate to lead Nigeria from 2027.

Speaking during an interview on 'Sunday Politics' on Channels Television on Sunday night, Obi addressed the recent formation of a Coalition of like-minded opposition parties and individuals seeking to challenge the status quo in the next general election.

"Well, you can see what we said, the coalition just adopted a party for 2027," Obi said. "We're trying to work together for the progress of Nigeria. Today, I am a Labour Party member, but we have agreed to work together in the coalition, and other people will soon join us."

He clarified that the coalition was not an anti-party movement against the backdrop of their membership of different political parties, but a strategic alliance that promotes better governance.

While there have been speculations about internal party conflicts and political betrayals, Obi insisted that the coalition's purpose was for national redemption, not division.

"There is a difference between intention and feelings. I have joined this group. It's not anti-party; it's for 2027. We are in 2025; it's clear. If I say I want to be part of your breakfast, but I can't leave my dinner," he explained.

"People just assume anything. I am part of the coalition that will produce a competent president with the compassion to save this country."

When asked about the type of leaders the coalition was willing to work with, especially from parties like the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obi stressed the importance of both change and experience. Drawing on biblical imagery, he referenced Apostle Paul as a symbol of transformation and argued that former officeholders from the ruling APC can still contribute if they have truly learned from the past.

"When a leader comes into the seat, you change everybody--you change the old and the young, just like Paul in the Bible who persecuted Christ and changed later," he said.

"For those who have been in government before, their experience is critical because they know what went wrong, what failed the system, and what would sail the system."

"We have an incompetent government. As president, I'll bring civility in governance. I'll respect the constitution. I will appoint competent persons," he declared.

"I won't be the minister of petroleum. Every ministry will have a competent minister who has compassion to rule that ministry."

Obi outlined his policy priorities in a practical and data-driven way, saying he would demand regular reporting from all ministries and focus first on security and education. He said human capital development would be the bedrock of his presidency.

"I'll have people reporting at every time, number one is security, number two is education. The human capital in Nigeria is a huge investment," he noted.

"I'd make sure the healthcare system goes down to primary healthcare. I'd know what's happening with agricultural production. I'd want to know the amount of power generated in a day."

Obi dismissed the notion that Nigeria's problems required an entire presidential term to fix. Drawing a contrast with the current Tinubu administration's pace, he insisted that significant improvements can be made within two years, provided there is vision, sacrifice, and competent leadership.

"Nobody expects a 100 per cent result; we expect 100 per cent sacrifice and effort," he said.

"I don't need a day after four years. In two years, there has been maximum damage, which means two years can fix it," Obi stated.