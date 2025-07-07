Nigeria: Senate Reacts to Court Order On Akpoti-Uduaghan's Recall

The Senate said it has yet to receive the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement to enable it to take a decision on the matter.

The Senate has responded to the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which ordered the recall of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, from suspension, saying it has yet to receive the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement to enable it take a decision.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended in March for six months over alleged misconduct during the plenary session on 20 February, a decision she later challenged in court. Her colleagues voted unanimously to suspend her following the ethics committee's recommendations.

However, in a judgment delivered on Friday, Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court ruled that the six-month suspension imposed on the senator was excessive.

The court held that suspending an elected senator for such a lengthy period was equivalent to disenfranchising the entire constituency for the duration of a legislative year

It also found Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan guilty in contempt for a satirical Facebook post she made on 27 April while the suit was still pending. The judge awarded a fine of N5 million against her and directed her to issue an apology in two national newspapers and on her Facebook page within seven days of the ruling.

The court, however, didn't jail the senator because her offence amounted to civil, not criminal contempt.

Senate's position

Reacting to the judgement, the Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, acknowledged the ruling in a statement on Sunday but stressed that the upper legislative chamber would not act until it receives and properly reviews the full court decision.

"The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria acknowledges that judgment was delivered on 4th July 2025 by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the suit instituted by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. However, the Senate is yet to be served with the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the said judgment," he said.

He noted that the Senate's legal team, present during the court session, confirmed that the full judgement was not read in open court.

As a result, Mr Adaramodu said the Senate has applied for the CTC in order to thoroughly examine the ruling and determine its next steps.

"Our legal representatives, who were in attendance at the proceedings, have confirmed that the complete judgment was not read in open court. Consequently, we have formally applied for the CTC to enable a thorough review and informed determination of the appropriate legal response, particularly in view of the uncertainty surrounding whether the court made any direct order nullifying the suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

"Pending receipt and examination of the CTC, and acting on the advice of counsel, the Senate shall refrain from taking any steps that may prejudice its legal position. The Senate remains committed to upholding the rule of law and will act strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon full clarification of the court's pronouncements," he added.

Viral video and rumours of resumption

Following the court ruling, a video surfaced online showing Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan addressing a group of her supporters. In the video, she is seen celebrating her legal victory and allegedly announcing that she would return to the Senate on Tuesday.

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to verify the authenticity of the video or get confirmation from the senator were unsuccessful, as she did not respond to inquiries.

However, the Senate spokesperson maintained that no formal process had been initiated to reinstate the senator because the Senate was still awaiting the court's formal directive.

"Since no party to the case has been officially served the enrolled order of the judgement, none can enforce any perceived order or relief," Mr Adaramodu said.

He urged Nigerians to remain calm and assured the public that the legislature would act in line with constitutional provisions and legal counsel once the court judgment is received and reviewed.

"We urge the public to remain patient and assured of the Senate's fidelity to due process," he said.