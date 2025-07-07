African Union Extends Burundi Troops' Stay in Somalia By Six Months

Addis Ababa — The African Union has extended the deployment of Burundian troops in Somalia by six months to strengthen efforts against al-Shabaab and support state-building, officials said.

The decision was made during a virtual meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC), the bloc's main security body.

Burundi's forces, originally set to withdraw by June 30, 2025, will remain temporarily under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM). Their continued presence aims to bolster security as Somalia moves toward full control of its defense and governance institutions.

The extension follows disagreements among troop-contributing countries over deployment pace and structure since AUSSOM replaced the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) on January 1.

Somalia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ali Mohamed Omar called for an urgent AUSSOM financing conference, proposing that a Gulf nation host the event to establish sustainable funding and improve financial transparency.

"We urge all AU member states to contribute meaningfully through the AU Peace Fund," Omar said. "African leadership and accountability are key to attracting global support and ensuring AUSSOM's long-term success."

Despite its importance, the United Nations continues to seek $41.6 million in additional funding for the mission amid ongoing threats from al-Shabaab and Somalia's fragile political situation.

Burundi has been a key troop contributor to AU peacekeeping in Somalia for nearly two decades. The extension highlights ongoing challenges in transferring security responsibilities to Somali forces while maintaining regional and international support.