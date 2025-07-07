Nigeria: Obi Promises to Set Nigeria On Right Path Within Four Years

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, says he does not need more than four years to provide good governance for all Nigerians.

Obi said this while reiterating his single-term proposal on Channels Television's Sunday Politics programme.

"I don't need a day more than four years. I will show the direction of good governance.

"In two years, there have been maximum damage. Two years can change it in a good direction. People want to get up and see a president that cares, that shows compassion," he said.

Obi also declared his intention to run for president in 2027, stressing that he is qualified to lead Nigeria.

"Nobody has ever discussed with me whether to be A or B or C," Obi said. "I am going to contest for the President of Nigeria, and I believe I'm qualified."

The ex-governor of Anambra also clarified that the coalition of opposition parties, which recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform ahead of the 2027 elections, was not a departure from the Labour Party, nor was it an act of disloyalty.

"There is nothing anti-party in the decision," he explained. "We are not abandoning where we are. We are going there together. What is constant is that we have agreed to work together."

Vanguard News