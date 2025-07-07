Liberia Shines in AfDB's 2024 Index

Liberia has shined brighter in the African Development Bank's 2024 Electricity Regulatory Index (ERI), , ranking among the top performers - a move that highlights that country's growing impact, sustained reforms, and strong political commitment to advancing the power sector.

In the newly released Index, unveiled during the 2025 Africa Energy Forum in Cape Town, South Africa, Liberia achieved a score of "0.800" and moved up one position from 10th in 2022 to 9th place among 43 participating African countries.

The ERI evaluates a country's electricity regulator in three key areas: Regulatory Governance, Regulatory Substance, and Regulatory Outcomes. The 2024 edition of the ERI focused on service delivery and utility performance showing the most notable improvements continent-wide.

Liberia's advancement in the ERI rankings underscores the country's continued commitment to electricity sector reform and the implementation of effective regulatory practices," said Atty. Kla-Edward Toomey, II, Acting Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC).

"We are encouraged by this recognition and remain committed to deepening regulatory efficiency, transparency, and collaboration across all levels of the sector. This ranking is a milestone achievement for the electricity sector of Liberia," Atty. Toomey added. "We are motivated to continue on this path and support the country's vision for a reliable, sustainable, affordable, and inclusive electricity supply."

The ERI, launched by the African Development Bank (AfDB) in 2018 is now in its seventh edition. It is composite index measuring the development of electricity sector regulatory frameworks across African countries. The ERI evaluates regulatory governance, substance and outcomes.

Liberia's rise in the ERI is part of a steady upward trend amongst 43 participating African countries. In just three years, the country has climbed from 37th place in 2021, to 10th in 2022, and now 9th in 2024, reflecting the successful implementation of policy reforms, stakeholder engagement initiatives, and capacity-building efforts.