Liberia: Govt Gets Tough On Anti-Corruption Fight

- As LACC restrains alleged corrupt officials with travel bans

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has formally requested the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) to impose temporary travel restrictions on several current and former public officials linked to ongoing corruption investigations.

In a communication dated July 1, 2025, and signed by Executive Chairperson Alexandra Kormah Zoe, the LACC requested that LIS Commissioner General Elijah F. Rufus prohibit the individuals from departing Liberia while the Commission prepares to issue indictments.

The letter, which was copied to the Ministry of Justice and other national security institutions, described the matter as urgent and tied to "high-priority investigations involving individuals suspected of committing serious acts of corruption and financial misconduct."

"To safeguard the integrity of these proceedings and prevent flight from jurisdiction," the letter reads, "we respectfully request the assistance of the Liberia Immigration Service in temporarily restricting the departure of the individuals listed in the attached document from the Republic of Liberia."

Among those listed are former officials from the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), Liberia Refugee, Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), and the Gbarpolu County Yellow Machine Project.

The list includes:

From the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA):Abdullah Kabara, former CEO of TAMMA Corporation; Edwina C. Zackpa, former LTA Chairperson; Madam Maria G. Harrison, former LTA Chairperson; Mr. Israel Makinsaya, former LTA Commissioner; Mr. Ivan G. Brown, former LTA Commissioner; Zotawon D. Titus, former LTA Commissioner.

From the LRRRC: Patrick T. Worzie, Executive Director; Alieu Fofana, Director of Monitoring & Evaluation; Joseph Wea, Comptroller; Jeredine Koleh, Director of the Humanitarian Department.

From the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL): Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis, CEO; Richmond Jallah, Comptroller; Edmond K. Massaquoi, IT Technician, Ministry of Transport.

From the Gbarpolu County Yellow Machine Project: Mr. Sam K. Zinnah, Superintendent of Gbarpolu County, Omaru Sheriff, CEO of City Lion Inc.Mr. J. Keyah Saah, Superintendent, Gbarpolu Project Management Committee (GPMC), Anthony Yorker, Fiscal Superintendent, GPMC; and Mr. Robert Benda, Chairman, GPMC

The LACC emphasized that these investigations are at "advanced stages" and that legal action is forthcoming. "We remain confident in your unwavering support to ensure that suspected individuals are made to account through proper legal channels," Chairperson Zoe stated.