Nigeria: Security Operatives Arrest Man Caught With Human Parts

Security operatives have arrested a 25-year-old man caught with a woman's breast in Anambra State, Nigeria's south-east.

The suspect, Samuel Eze, was allegedly caught with the human part at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at Awada, an urban community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

"It was recovered immediately and deposited at the morgue for preservation, while the suspect is undergoing police interrogations for necessary police investigative actions and prosecution," said Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police.

The spokesperson said the joint security team, comprising police operatives from Awada Division and vigilante members, arrested the suspect during their routine patrol in the area.

Rescue of kidnap victim

Mr Ikenga said that, in a separate operation, police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad rescued a kidnapped driver on Friday afternoon following a tip-off.

"The team also recovered a truck loaded with custard powder worth N9,500,000 and arrested three suspects involved in the criminal act," he said.

The police spokesperson identified the three suspects as Udegenyi Ugochukwu, 38, Anayochukwu Okonkwo, 47, and Good Odigili, 47 - all males.

He said the suspects confessed that the goods were to be delivered to a warehouse at Asaba, Delta State before they abducted the driver.

Mr Ikenga said the suspects also confessed that they tied the victim in a bush and then diverted the goods to Enugwu-Ukwu, a community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He said the operatives recovered the truck and the Sienna vehicle from the suspects.

"The state police command wishes to inform members of the public of a suspected stolen and abandoned but recovered custom colour Toyota Sienna, Reg No: 736 JP with an inscription on the body "Forum of Accountants Delta State" by police operatives from Obosi Division by 4:30 pm on 5th July, 2025 while on patrol along Okpuno - Umuota Village, Obosi," the spokesperson said.

Mr Ikenga added that police authorities in the state have invited anyone or group looking for any of the vehicles to visit the police headquarters to claim the vehicles.

"The Anambra State Police Command is committed to sustaining safety as the joint security surveillance and patrols comprising the police, the military, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, SSS, and the Anambra Vigilante Group continue in the state," he stated.

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria's south-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

Hundreds of persons have been killed or abducted and several others injured in some of such attacks in the region.

The latest developments occurred less than a week after gunmen attacked Ogboji, a community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, killing about 13 people.

The Nigerian government has repeatedly accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region.

However, the group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south of Nigeria.