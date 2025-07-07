Nigeria: NELMCO Official Arrested By SSS Released

Mrs Emeya was released on Sunday on the order of the Director General of the SSS, while investigation continues.

An official of the the Nigerian Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO), Nene Emeya, who was arrested a few days ago by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) has been released.

Ms Emeya, a senior staff member and the company's Senior Manager, Risk Management, spoke with this newspaper Sunday night, confirming her release from custody.

She said the investigation continues, adding she would be going back to the SSS on Wednesday.

The NELMCO official was arrested on 30 June 2025 following petition from the management of her agency alleging "serial leakage of sensitive, official documents bordering on National Security and belonging to the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company".

Acting on the petition, the SSS invited two staff members of the agency, Innocent Akpa, and Nene Lily Emeya as prime suspects.

"While AkPA was released on 30th June, 2025, preliminary investigations conducted as well as EMEYA's voluntary statements and cooperation revealed, that Emeya and others at large, are prominently involved in the leakage of the said official documents to unauthorised persons and organizations," an official told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mrs Emeya was, however, released on Sunday on the order of the Director General of the SSS, Oluwatosin Ajayi, while investigation continues.

Media reports had suggested that Mrs Emeya was arrested after she called for an investigation into the alleged forgery of her signature on official court documents and publicly challenged the agency's Managing Director, Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas.

According to Sahara Reporters, Mrs Emeya had alleged as follows: "In April 2024, I discovered that my signature had been forged on legal documents in a case where I was a witness. When I reported this serious issue to the General Counsel, Mr. Ugochukwu Ogbonna, no action was taken, and my complaint was ignored," Ms Emeya wrote in a letter In a letter dated 14 October 14 and addressed to the Managing Director/Chief Executive through the Director of Risk Management.

Ms Emeya added: "Instead of investigating this forgery, I was transferred to Risk Management. This transfer appears punitive for raising concerns about the forged signature and my rightful annual leave. This history of victimisation, which urgently needs to be addressed, has led to the redeployment and transfer."

The official was later queried by the agency. In response to the internal query, she denied the allegations against her.

In her response addressed to the Head of Administration and Human Resources, Ms Emeya disputed the allegations of insubordination, use of abusive language, and making false claims against government officials.

"I am deeply alarmed and concerned by the content and tone of the query, as it portrays me in a very negative light," Ms Emeya wrote.

"I would like to state that the allegations levelled against me do not reflect my conduct or attitude as a public officer in the discharge of my duties and I therefore deny them.

"They all appear vague and constitute a bundle of hearsay statements made by unspecified and unnamed individuals calculated to undo me," she added.

Meanwhile, Ms Emeya remains resolute about her agitation against the use of her signature on court document.

"This has not been investigated by Management till date," she said. "Neither have the lawyers handling the case or the court processes been investigated by Management to determine the truth or otherwise of the said forgery of my signature.

"Let it be known that all the letters I submitted with respect to this forgery... never mentioned any Public Officer within or outside the Agency as being responsible. Proclaiming the alleged forgery as a false allegation without any inquiry appears pre-emptive."