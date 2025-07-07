Cape Verde Celebrates 50 Years of Independence

Since gaining freedom from Portugal on July 5, 1975, Cape Verde is regarded as one of West Africa's most stable nations. Overcoming low literacy and inadequate healthcare are just some of its achievements.

"Many say Cape Verde is a beacon for other African countries," says long-serving Cape Verdean politician Gualberto do Rosario.

"I don't believe in such comparisons. Undoubtedly, Cape Verde scores better than many other African countries in various indices," the former prime minister (in 2000 and 2001) and chairman of the current ruling Movement for Democracy (MpD) tells DW. "But I think there is still much to do, and we should continue working to advance the country.

Development indices above average

Cape Verde has scored well on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with figures above average compared to African nations. These 17 global goals — including poverty reduction, education, and health — are worldwide targets for 2030.

But according to Do Rosario, comparisons with African mainland countries are only partly meaningful. He points to Cape Verde's history and geography: "Our islands were uninhabited and were only settled by European and African immigrants starting in the 1460s. That makes our development unique."

For him, Cape Verde's long fight against poverty and drought has shaped the islanders' will to survive and helped them progress even under difficult conditions.

Progress in education and health

Over the past five decades, Cape Verde has made remarkable strides — especially in education and health care.

Antonio da Silva, a former freedom fighter and now executive secretary of the Civil Society Commission, which organizes independence celebrations, also takes a positive view. As a young man, he joined the rebel organization PAIGC (African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde), which fought against Portuguese colonial rule in Guinea-Bissau.

"In 1975, there was great poverty, which is now hard to imagine," da Silva says.

The greatest progress, he says, has been in education: back then, there were hardly any secondary schools, and only a few could afford to move to the capital Praia to attend school. Today, education is widely accessible and considered key to social advancement. In 1975, 65% of the population was illiterate, today that figure is down to about 3%.

The health care system has also improved significantly: In 1974, there were only 13 doctors and two hospitals; today, hundreds of medical professionals work across the Atlantic nation, where most islands now have hospitals.

Though Cape Verde ranks 90th out of 195 countries in terms of child mortality, which stands at a rate of 38 per 1,000 newborns, this is low compared to many West African counterparts. In Sierra Leone, for instance, it is 284 per 1,000; and 265 per 1,000 in Niger. Cape Verde's average life expectancy is around 74.7 years, among the highest on the continent.

The struggle for freedom has paid off, says da Silva: "In the early 70s, hardly anyone believed in an independent Cape Verde. But today, all expectations have been exceeded."

Social policy against extreme poverty

Despite progress, about 2.3% of Cape Verdeans live in extreme poverty — roughly 11,700 people. The government has responded with targeted social policies to support especially vulnerable groups. For example, the "Mais" fund was established in 2023, financed by a tourism tax, providing millions of Euros annually for social programs.

Migration is another pressing issue. Between 2009 and 2021, about 34,000 young Cape Verdeans left the country — around 6% of the population. Despite a rise in the monthly minimum wage from what equals 100 to 154 Euros, many have sought better opportunities abroad. Youth unemployment in Cape Verde was around 23.9% in 2023.

"Migration is part of our culture," explains Gualberto do Rosario. "Almost every Cape Verdean has relatives abroad. Leaving and returning home is deeply rooted."

Nevertheless, he regrets the loss of many young, well-educated people. At the same time, many migrants remain connected to their homeland and contribute significantly through remittances.

With more than 500,000 inhabitants across nine inhabited islands and a diaspora more than four times that size overseas, Cape Verde today is among the most stable and developed countries in Africa.

"All Cape Verdeans — whether abroad or on the islands — are part of this wonderful nation that has been independent for half a century," says the former Prime Minister.

Edited by: Cai Nebe