South Africa: DA Writes to National Assembly Speaker for Urgent Debate, After Disturbing Allegations of Corruption Raised By KZN Police Commissioner

6 July 2025
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Ian Cameron MP - DA Spokesperson On Police

After a troubling briefing today by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the DA has written to National Assembly Speaker, Thoko Didiza, for an urgent debate in Parliament on corruption within the South African Police Services (SAPS).

Our country will never win against violent crime, and our streets will never be safe, until the SAPS has robust integrity management inside and out.

These disturbing allegations of corruption, political interference, and malfeasance at the very top of South Africa's law enforcement and national security infrastructure must be investigated immediately.

It is deeply harrowing to hear of reports by the Provincial Commissioner of alleged political and criminal interference within the SAPS' police killings task team.

We demand an investigation, and the DA will get answers.

The President of the Republic, who is presently away, must also immediately respond to allegations against a Cabinet Minister.

We trust that the Speaker rules accordingly in due course.

