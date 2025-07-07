South Africa: President Notes Provincial Commissioner's Statements

6 July 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Presidency says President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted statements made earlier today in a media briefing by South African Police Service (SAPS) KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The Provincial Commissioner held a media briefing earlier on Sunday at the KwaZulu-Natal SAPS headquarters where he made various allegations.

"This is a matter of grave national security concern that is receiving the highest priority attention. It is vital that the integrity of the country's security services is safeguarded and that the rule of law is affirmed," said the President in a statement on Sunday night.

He said all parties to this matter were called upon to exercise discipline and restraint.

"The trading of accusations and counter-accusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion. Furthermore, these actions damage the unity and focus of the police," President Ramaphosa said.

The Presidency said President Ramaphosa would outline the actions to be taken on this matter on his return from the BRICS Leaders' Summit currently underway in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

