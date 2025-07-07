South Africa/Ghana: Amid Off-Field Uncertainty, Banyana Banyana Lean On Team Spirit to Defend Wafcon Crown

South Africa face off against Ghana in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations opener on Monday.

South Africa's Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title defence gets under way on Monday, 7 July 2025, against Ghana at the Honneur Stadium in Morocco.

Banyana Banyana have had a turbulent build-up to the tournament that includes player strikes due to fees not being paid, head coach Desiree Ellis heading up the role without a permanent contract, and long-term sponsor Sasol's deal with the team ending as recently as the end of last month.

Despite the background turmoil, the side is confident of defending their continental crown.

"We are feeling good, and we are prepared," defender Regina Mogolola said. "We know what it will take to defend our title, and we will have to work as a team -- play for one another, support each other, fight for one another.

"Teamwork will win the day, unlike in tennis where you are on your own."

It's not the first time that the team had a sit-in before a major tournament. Before the 2023 Fifa World Cup, which was jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the team protested against the South African Football Association's...