Nigeria: We Deserve Two Key Positions in Tinubu's Govt - N/Central APC Stakeholders

Some stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the umbrella of the North Central APC Forum have said the zone deserves another key position in addition to the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) in the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government.

Reacting to calls that the position of SGF currently held by a former governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume, be taken away from the zone, if it is to produce the next APC national chairman, the Forum's chairman, and member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 election, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, said the zone deserves the two positions in view of its contributions in the last election.

Insisting that the North Central should produce the national chairman in line with the party's "subsisting zoning arrangement of 2022", Zazzaga in a statement on Sunday said it will be unfair to deny the zone the opportunity to serve.

"The North Central deserves to produce the SGF and APC national chairman due to the region's contributions to the party. The North Central gave President Bola Tinubu and the APC the third highest number of votes in the 2023 presidential poll - behind the South West and North West," the statement noted.

"Among the various geopolitical zones, the North Central has the highest number of APC governors. APC controls five of the six North Central states - Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa and Niger. This unmatched record demonstrates the strength and the wide acceptance of the party in the region," the statement added.

Daily Trust reports that Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje's exit as national chairman of the APC on June 27, has sparked fresh agitations from the North Central as stakeholders are warming up to complete the tenure of former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu, who was forced to resign in 2023 before the expiration of his tenure.