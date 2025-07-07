Gambia: I Was Promised a Whiteman, iPhone 15 - - Instead Forced Into Prostitution

A victim of human trafficking and sexual exploitation known as Diamond testified on Thursday, 2nd July 2025, before Justice Sidi Jobarteh at the Banjul High Court that she was lured to The Gambia with promises of a "Whiteman" and an iPhone 15 but was instead forced into prostitution by the accused, Hanna Magbujor Isaiah (alias Treasure), and her alleged accomplice, Karamel.

In her chilling testimony, the victim recounted that she first encountered Karamel in Nigeria after completing her WASSCE exams. Karamel, a woman associated with the accused Hanna, had stayed at Joy's sister's house and often brought other girls to lodge there before traveling to The Gambia.

"She asked if I wanted to come to The Gambia. She said there are so many opportunities -- that in a few months I would have a Whiteman, an iPhone 15, and enough money to help my family," Joy testified.

After agreeing to the proposal, Karamel took her for HIV and pregnancy tests, which turned out negative. Karamel also took her to a juju man and warned her that if she betrayed them, the juju would render her mentally unstable.

She later spoke to Hanna on the phone, who inquired about her age and physical health. "I was just seventeen years old," Joy told the court. With her ECOWAS passport processed, she departed Nigeria on August 5, 2022, and arrived in The Gambia the next day at 2 a.m.

Upon arrival at Banjul International Airport, she was picked up by someone she didn't know and taken to an apartment in Buffer Zone, Tallinding, where nine other girls lived. That same day, she said, the girls were taken to the Serrekunda Market to buy white bedsheets and then to a restaurant to begin their "work."

"We were told to have conversations with men and talk about sex at the bar in Serrekunda. We were not allowed to go out or do anything else -- only go between the Class One Prostitution Centre and the house in Buffer Zone," she said.

She said she had to pay D300,000 to Hanna as a debt for bringing her into the country. "Every time I had sex with a customer, I paid Hanna. That was the rule."

She recounted how she met a man at a restaurant near the Class One Centre who promised to give her D50,000 or D100,000 to help her settle her debt with Hanna. "I didn't know he was a police officer," she said.

The next day, the Class One Prostitution Centre was raided by police, and several girls were arrested, including Joy. "One of Hanna's girls told us not to mention Hanna's name to the police and to say we came on our own and were not paying anyone."

After finally telling the truth, the police asked them for Hanna's address. "We were scared to give the address -- I didn't even know it."

She told the court that Hanna came to the police station and confronted her, blaming her for the arrest. She also testified that Hanna had instructed Karamel in Nigeria to recruit girls, and that her sister unknowingly gave Karamel shelter.

"Hanna sent Karamel money to bring girls to The Gambia. She facilitated everything," Joy said.

The State is represented by counsels Mariama Jammeh, while Hanna is being defended by H. Gaye in the six-count indictment that includes trafficking in persons, importation of persons for sexual exploitation, and related felonies -- all criminal offenses under Gambian law.

Hanna pleaded not guilty to all six charges during the last court session on 23rd June 2025. The case is adjourned to Monday, 7 July 2025.