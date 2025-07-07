Gambia: Justice Jobarteh Sentences Bubacar Jallow to Life Imprisonment for Murder

4 July 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mariama Marong

On Thursday, July 3, 2025, Justice Sidi Jobarteh sentenced Bubacar Jallow to life imprisonment after convicting him of murdering Mamadou Salieu Jallow. The verdict came after a trial in which Bubacar was found guilty of stabbing the deceased to death, contrary to Section 187 of the Criminal Code and punishable under Section 188.

Bubacar Jallow pleaded not guilty to both counts brought against him, including the second charge of carrying a knife in public without a lawful occasion, contrary to Section 79. The prosecution called six witnesses who testified that Bubacar caused the death of Mamadou Salieu Jallow.

During the trial, the defence argued that Bubacar acted in self-defence, claiming the deceased attempted to stab him first. Despite this, the court found the prosecution had proven the murder charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

Justice Jobarteh acquitted Bubacar on the second count, noting that the possession of the knife occurred during the fight and did not amount to unlawful possession intended to cause terror.

Defence lawyer C.U. Udema requested mercy for her client, highlighting that Bubacar Jallow is a first-time offender with no prior criminal record. She described him as a young man committed to supporting his family through business and expressed that he had shown remorse throughout the trial.

"The accused has learned his lesson and is ready to open a new chapter in his life," the lawyer pleaded.

Despite these appeals, the judge determined that the seriousness of the crime required a life sentence. As the sentence was delivered, Bubacar Jallow shed tears.

