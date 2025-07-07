Gambia: Over 100 Turtles Found Dead Along Gambian Coast Due to Harmful Fishing Practices

Over 100 dead turtles have been discovered along the Gambian coastline since the launch of the turtle bycatch reduction program, according to ongoing monitoring activities conducted in fishing communities. The disturbing trend has been primarily attributed to harmful artisanal fishing practices and the use of inappropriate gear.

Speaking during a two-day training held in Tanji from July 1st to 2nd for fishermen--particularly boat captains--turtle conservationist Sulayman Njie expressed deep concern about the scale of human-induced harm to marine life.

"The rampant death of turtles in this country is all about human activities, honestly speaking. It's we, the people--the humans--who are doing our things without following the due respect of the law," Njie lamented.

Njie said his team has been conducting data collection from Banjul to Kartong on a weekly basis, over three-day periods. The findings have been alarming, especially in areas around Ghana Town and Brufut, where monitors consistently find dead turtles entangled in set nets--fishing nets that are left in the sea for 24 to 48 hours, often causing turtles to become trapped and die.

"Our team in Tanji usually records more turtle mortalities than in Gunjur and other coastal villages," he added.

Highlighting the low survival rate of turtles, Njie cited scientific data indicating that out of every thousand turtle eggs laid, only 10% or even 1% survive to adulthood. In response, his team has initiated a "turtle village" project, aimed at increasing survival rates through a conservation-based head-start approach.

"We have a tank, a head-start tank, where we started with four turtles. They now weigh more than three kilos, and their length has increased significantly. We also have a second batch of nine to ten baby turtles, and they are growing well," Njie said. The turtles are fed with locally sourced bonga fish, which are sliced and placed in a pond for feeding.

Njie explained that the goal is to grow the turtles to a size of 50 to 75 centimetres before releasing them into the wild. "If you can save four turtles up to that size and then release them, you increase their chances of survival. I'm not saying they won't die, but their odds are better," he said.

Dawda, a marine biologist, emphasized the importance of mapping turtle hotspot areas to reduce turtle deaths and inform both fishermen and authorities.

"Mapping helps us locate, identify, and create awareness. These areas are biologically and ecologically important because they serve as breeding, spawning, and feeding grounds," Dawda said. "Any area in the waters that is declared a hotspot is crucial for marine biodiversity."

Dawda also revealed that specific types of fishing nets have been identified as primary culprits in turtle bycatch. To address this, he said there are plans to push for policy reform.

"We're going to work in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries, the Ministry of Fisheries, and the Department of Parks and Wildlife to develop a policy that directly addresses the impact of harmful fishing practices," he said.

As turtle deaths mount along the coast, conservationists are urging urgent action to implement responsible fishing practices and enforce regulations to protect these endangered marine creatures.

