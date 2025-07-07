Gambia: Filthy, Stagnant Water in Greater Banjul Markets Raises Food Safety Concerns

As the rainy season settles over the Greater Banjul Area, many local markets are grappling with the unwelcome reality of dirty, stagnant water. This situation not only transforms vibrant marketplaces into eyesores but also raises deep concerns about the health and safety of both vendors and shoppers.

After each rain, the lingering puddles create uncomfortable and unsanitary conditions, making it difficult for vendors to conduct their business. Many find their stalls submerged in murky water, which inevitably affects the quality of the food they sell. The mixture of stagnant water and nearby rubbish produces unpleasant odours and draws pests, further complicating an already challenging situation.

During visits to Serekunda Market and Bakoteh Fish Market, it became painfully clear that poor drainage systems are contributing to these hardships. The accumulation of rainwater mixes with trash, creating conditions that leave consumers feeling anxious about food safety. The fear of foodborne illness is palpable among market-goers who rely on these vendors for their daily meals.

Many shoppers express their frustration and despair over the lack of alternative options. One concerned consumer stated, "It's distressing to witness such unhygienic conditions, but for many of us, these markets are our only source of affordable meals. We worry that if things worsen, it could lead to a serious public health crisis."

Isatou Sanyang, a local resident and frequent market visitor, shared her worried observations: "Seeing vendors selling food in dirty stagnant water is a heartbreaking reality. It genuinely threatens public health." She voiced concerns around the risk of contamination, knowing that when food comes into contact with polluted water, it can have dire consequences for health and wellbeing.

Awa Danso recalled the distressing scenes from last year's rainy season, noting how vendors often had to operate in maggot-infested areas. "It's disheartening to see this becoming the norm," she reflected, underscoring the urgent need for better conditions and prompt action to protect public health.

Fatou Darboe passionately urged market authorities and public health officials to come together and address these dire circumstances. "We simply can't ignore these issues any longer. If we don't act soon, the consequences could be grave for our community," she pleaded. Her call to action emphasizes the need for clean and safe conditions where the public can confidently purchase healthy food.

Vendors like Mariam Manneh, who continue to work amid the stagnant water, resonate with the struggle, saying, "We feel trapped because this is our only source of income, but we genuinely care about our health and the health of our customers." Bintou Njie echoed her sentiments, attributing the ongoing issues to a lack of proper drainage systems that should help alleviate problems following heavy rainfall.

As this rainy season unfolds, the cries for cleaner, safer market conditions grow ever more urgent. Addressing these challenges with empathy and understanding is critical to ensuring the health and well-being of both vendors and consumers in the Greater Banjul Area. Together, it is hoped that solutions can be found to support this essential community.

Foroyaa contacted the Serrekunda market manager for comment on the matter but received no response.