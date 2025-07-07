Nigeria: Northern Leaders Pledge to Reverse Region's Decline, Revive Economy

Leaders from the 19 northern states and Abuja converged on Kaduna to chart a new course for the region's unity, institutional strength, and economic revitalisation.

Speaking at the Unity and Development Summit held at Arewa House, Kaduna on Saturday, a former Zamfara State Governor and Senator, Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari who was represented by Senator Kabiru Kaura urged leaders, elders, and youths across the region to close ranks and pursue a shared vision anchored on unity, strengthened traditional institutions, inclusive education, and economic resilience.

Yari, who chaired the summit, said the region's longstanding challenges-ranging from insecurity to youth unemployment and infrastructure decay could be overcome through peace, dialogue, and a commitment to shared prosperity.

"This gathering is not just another event; it is a call to action for all stakeholders in Northern Nigeria to forge a new path anchored on unity, development, and economic resilience," Yari told the gathering, which included royal fathers, community leaders, technocrats, youth and women from the 19 northern states and Abuja.

Themed, 'Strengthening Traditional Institutions, Education, Security, and Economic Resilience for a Brighter Northern Nigeria,' the summit was hosted by Arewa 100% Focus, a youth-led development platform, in collaboration with the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

Yari emphasised the importance of building a self-reliant economy, adding, "I am particularly encouraged by the focus on economic resilience. It is only by strengthening our local industries, empowering our youth, harnessing our agricultural wealth and investing in education that Northern Nigeria can stand tall; not as a recipient of aid, but as a hub of productivity and innovation."

He also encouraged young people across the North to embrace education, innovation, and discipline, stating that even their smallest contributions would help build a better future for the region.