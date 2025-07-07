Nigeria: Tinubu May Only Get 30% Northern Votes in 2027 - Zainab Galadima

Zainab Galadima, daughter of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) chieftain Buba Galadima, believes President Bola Tinubu could secure as little as 30 percent of votes from the northern region in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on the Mic On podcast hosted by Channels Television journalist Seun Okinbaloye, Zainab described the upcoming election as likely Tinubu's most difficult political challenge yet.

"Honestly, I don't have good reviews (from northerners about Tinubu). It's really bad. Tinubu may get, maybe, 30 percent or less," she said.

"It's going to be worse than the 2023 elections. The chances of Tinubu winning the 2027 election is going to be the toughest battle that he will ever see," she added.

"It's going to be the toughest because this coalition, as much as I don't understand what they are doing, but anybody that sees them knows that we need to sit up."

Zainab previously served as a technical assistant on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the office of the vice-president during the first term of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, her father, Buba Galadima, also weighed in on the emerging opposition coalition, describing it as a positive development for Nigeria's democracy.

He urged Nigerians who care about the country's future to support the alliance, stating that it deserves public backing given the current state of affairs.

The coalition, which recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform and unveiled a new leadership structure, aims to mount a strong challenge against Tinubu in the next presidential race.

Prominent figures in the coalition include former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi; 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi; and former Kaduna State governor Nasir el-Rufai.