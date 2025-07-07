Africa: Women's Afcon 2024 - a Fiery 13th Edition in Morocco

The 13th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which starts on 5 July in Morocco, promises to be one of the most spectacular in history.

At home, the Atlas Lionesses are dreaming of revenge, two years after a final lost in apotheosis. On the other hand, South Africa will defend its crown with the determination of a champion now expected at every turn.

The nine-time Super Falcons of Nigeria intend to regain their throne. And around this historic trio, a pack of ambitious and seasoned teams, ready to shake up the established order.

No more teams arrive in anonymity: this Women's AFCON will not have any rookies. It is time for collective maturity and assertive ambitions.

Gentlemen, women, the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2024 is tomorrow.

South Africa, a crown to be preserved

In Rabat, in July 2022, the Banyana Banyana ended a wait of nearly two decades. Runners-up four times, they finally lifted the continental trophy thanks to a close-knit team and exemplary tactical discipline.

Desiree Ellis, their coach, has been made a national icon, and players such as Hildah Magaia, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Andile Dlamini have won hearts.

But to come back as a champion means accepting new pressure. All nations will want to bring down the reigning queen. South Africa is aware of this, and will have to deal with a partly renewed group, between the experience of the managers and the integration of young talents. His AFCON will be scrutinized, his slightest flaw exploited.

Morocco, a revenge at home

In 2022, the Moroccans made history by reaching the final, a first for a North African country. Ghizlane Chebbak, voted best player of the tournament, and her teammates had seduced with their attacking game and their ability to handle the pressure of the public.

Prince Moulay Abdellah had sold out on several occasions, with a peak of 50,000 spectators in the final - an unprecedented number.

Two years later, Morocco wants to transform the trial. The country has consolidated its foundations: the professionalisation of the championship, the regularity of clubs in interclub competitions and the emergence of new players. With the support of its public, the selection led by Jorge Vilda, 2023 world champion with Spain, is clearly aiming for the title. A second final in a row would no longer be enough.

Nigeria, a mission to be accomplished

Mission X is launched! Shaken up in the group stage in 2022, then eliminated in the semi-finals by Morocco on penalties (1-1, 5-4), they left the tournament on a bitter note. This AFCON 2024 is an opportunity for them to set the record straight. Nine-time champions, the Nigerians have never gone without a title. Pride, tradition and talent plead for a return to the top.

And this Nigeria still has arguments: Chiamaka Nnadozie in goal, Rasheedat Ajibade and Toni Payne in midfield, or the insatiable Asisat Oshoala in attack. Under the leadership of Justin Madugu, the band wants to prove that it has learned from its mistakes.

More seasoned, hungrier nations

This 2024 edition will be the first without a debutant team. No surprise guests, no novice selections. Each nation present has already participated in a WAFCON, and intends to no longer play extras.

DR Congo is back after a 13-year absence, with a young and powerful group counting on Merveille Kanjinga. Zambia, semi-finalists in 2022, and present at the last World Cup, is carried by a golden generation led by Barbra Banda. Botswana, the revelation of the previous tournament, arrives with experience and a strong sense of play with Alex Malete at the helm.

Senegal, qualified for the second time in a row, wants to reach the quarter-finals. Tunisia, solid in qualifying, dreams of a first semi-final. Algeria and Mali, two great football nations, are back with more means and ambition.

Ghana, absent in 2022, has only one objective: to regain its place among the greats. And Tanzania, representing CECAFA, has proven that it is no longer afraid of anyone.