Africa: Massive Global Broadcast Demand Ahead of the Kick-Off of the TotalEnergies CAF Wafcon, Morocco 2024 On Saturday

More than 120 territories including new markets in Asia, South and North America and Europe, will watch the opening match of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Morocco 2024 between hosts Morocco and Zambia on Saturday, 05 July 2025.

The enormous grow in demand underscores the growth and development of Women's Football in Africa and, in particular, the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON that showcases some of the biggest names in global women's football, including Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala, Zambia's duo Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji, who previously occupied the top spot as the most expensive women's footballer globally.

The opening match on Saturday will kick-off at 21h00 local time (20h00 GMT/ 22h00 CAT / 23h00 East African time).

To see the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON, Morocco 2024 full Match Calendar, CLICK HERE

The Final of the competition will be played on 26 July 2025 in Rabat, Morocco.

Some of the world's biggest broadcasters will show the Competition, including CAF's long-term partner, beIN Sport, CANAL+, New WorldTV, SuperSport, Azam Media, SABC, Ziggo, BAND, SportTV, Arena Sport, and many others.

In the Host Nation, local broadcaster SNRT/ Aarryadia will ensure Moroccans have access to the Event.

In the rest of Africa, over 30 Free-to-Air Broadcasters will ensure that the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON, Morocco 2024 has a larger footprint. Some of these include RTNC (DR Congo), ORTB (Benin), RTB (Burkina Faso), GBC (Ghana), NBC (Namibia), NCI (Cote d'Ivoire), to mention but a few.

This extensive television coverage underlines CAF's ambition to make African women's football visible, inspiring and accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Fans around the world will be able to follow the matches from the United States, Brazil, Canada, Australia, France, Belgium, Germany, Qatar, the Netherlands and Singapore.

For a full list of the global broadcasters for the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON, Morocco 2024, CLICK HERE. For more information on the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON, Morocco 2024, visit www.cafonline.com.

