Africa: CAF Increases Prize Money of TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations ('Wafcon') Morocco 2024, Winner By 100 Percent and Total Prize Money By 45 Percent

3 July 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") increases the Prize Money of the Winner of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations ("WAFCON") Morocco 2024 by 100% and the total Prize Money of this Competition by 45%.

The President of CAF, Dr Patrice Motsepe said: "CAF is continuing with its commitment to the development and growth of Women's Football in Africa.

The 100% increase in the Prize Money of the Winner of the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON Morocco 2024 and the 45% total increase in the Prize Money of this Competition should contribute to the increase of the salaries of Women Football players, coaches and employees.

The quality and standard of Women's Football in Africa is consistently improving and is world class.

We are excited about the substantial increase in the number of fans, broadcasting viewers and sponsors in the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON Morocco 2024. This Competition is going to be enormously successful."

The participating National Teams in the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations ("WAFCON") Morocco 2024 will receive:

  • Winner: USD 1 000 000
  • Runner up: USD 500 000
  • Third place: USD 350 000
  • Fourth place: USD 300 000
  • Quarter-finalists (4 Teams): USD 200 000 for each Team
  • 3rd of the group: USD 150 000
  • 4th of the group (3 Teams): USD 125 000 for each Team

TOTAL PRIZE MONEY: USD 3 475 000

