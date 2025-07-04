West Africa: Nigeria Eye 10th WAFCON Win

As record nine-time Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions, Nigeria's historic dominance of continental football is unrivalled.

The Super Falcons have racked up 48 wins from 61 games across 12 editions of the finals since 1998, but the team's aura of invincibility has faded in recent years despite remaining the top-ranked side in Africa.

After falling short in 2022, enduring the heartbreak of a semi-final defeat, the Super Falcons return to Morocco this month with unfinished business.

Interim head coach Justin Madugu, who took over from Randy Waldrum in September following a meek exit from the 2024 Olympic Games, is confident the West Africans can reclaim their crown.

"Looking at the potential that abounds in the country, I can tell you we are ready," Madugu told BBC Sport Africa.

"Our objective is to win the trophy and come back to Nigeria with it."

Madugu previously served as Waldrum's assistant and has named a squad containing a blend of youth and experience.

AsisatOshoala, the six-time African women's player of the year, four-time WAFCON winner Francisca Ordega and ChiamakaNnadozie, twice named the continent's best goalkeeper, are all included for the delayed 2024 tournament.

"Currently we are rated as number one in Africa," Madugu said.

"Aside from that, we have won this tournament several times and we are mindful of the aspirations and expectations."

Yet almost half of the players from 2022 are not involved this time, including former captain Desire Oparanozie, and Madugu accepts his squad is a "work in progress".

Nigeria lost three matches at the last tournament - to eventual champions South Africa, Morocco and Zambia and slumped to a fourth-place finish, matching their worst ever WAFCON performance.

It was a sobering reminder that the rest of Africa has caught up.

The Super Falcons' golden era stretches back to 1991 when WAFCONthen called the African Women's Championship was first introduced.

Nigeria won that inaugural edition and seven of the next eight tournaments.

Their ninth title came in 2018, when they beat South Africa 4-3 on penalties following a goalless draw after extra time.

Experienced forward Ordega, who has returned to the squad after more than a year out, believes the West Africans have the right blend to succeed in Morocco.

"Everyone wants this title back," the 31-year-old told BBC Sport Africa.

"Most of these girls have not played (WAFCON) before and I think they really want to win. Everybody wants to make a name for themselves."

Nigeria have branded their bid for a tenth triumph at the finals as 'Mission X', with RasheedatAjibade, who was one of the joint top scorers at the 2022 tournament, captaining the side.

However, the midfielder believes it will require intense work for her side to reclaim their continental crown.

"Despite the talent in our team, we haven't had much time to bond," Ajibade admitted.

"The little time we have now, we hope we can pull out something."

Nigeria will begin their bid with group stage matches against Tunisia, Botswana and Algeria.

Preparations for the tournament saw the Super Falcons win friendly matches against Algeria and Cameroon, before a goalless draw against Portugal in Lisbon and a 3-1 victory over Ghana.

While Nigeria's players are used to fighting hard on the field, their fiercest battles often come off it.

In recent years disputes over unpaid bonuses, poor travel arrangements and a lack of support from the Nigeria Football Federation have disrupted camps, strained relationships and made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Despite delivering an impressive performance at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, where they reached the round of 16 and took eventual finalists England to a penalty shootout, the team returned home to unresolved administrative issues.

Nnadozie, Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper and breakout star of that World Cup, described the mental toll of constantly having to fight on two fronts.

"It's left to us to do what we know how to do best", said the 24-year-old who recently signed for Brighton after her exit from French club Paris FC.

"We'll go to Morocco to work hard and try to bring back the trophy to Nigeria."

Michelle Alozie, who plays for Houston Dash in the USA's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), shares Nnadozie's outlook.

"Adversity makes us stronger, brings us closer together and helps us fight for each other on and off the field," the 28-year-old forward said.

"Obviously, we were really disappointed in the last WAFCON and we want to do the best for the team, for our country."

However, some fans are concerned that decorated names such as Oshoala and Ordega may have passed their prime and should perhaps make room for fresh legs in the current set-up.

Oshoala, for example, has failed to score in 11 NWSL outings for Bay FC this season although she did find the back of the net against Ghana in the squad's final warm-up match.

"Asisat is a jewel to Nigerian football, you cannot discount her accomplishments and relevance," Madugu insisted.

"For the men they say the younger, the better. But with the women the psychology is different. The older, the better.

"When you check some of the top women's football nations like the USA and Germany, their best players are the more experienced ones."

Victory in Morocco would not just be a return to the summit of African football, for millions of Nigerians it would be a rare unifying moment of national pride.