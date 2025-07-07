Nigeria: 4 Years Enough to Deliver Results As Nigeria's President - Peter Obi

Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has declared that a single four-year term was enough to lay the foundation for good governance in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television's political programme, 'Sunday Politics', on Sunday night, Obi reiterated his decision to run for president in the 2027 elections and expressed confidence in his ability to turn the country around within a single term of office.

"Four years is just to know what is happening to them--you do not have to solve them overnight," he said, referring to Nigeria's complex challenges.

When pressed by the show host, Seun Okinbaloye, on whether he was committing to only four years in office, Obi responded in the affirmative.

"Completely. You can actually do all of it... Nobody expects 100 per cent result; they expect 100 per cent sacrifice and effort," he said.

"We know we are driving them. There is nobody that has gotten anywhere he is going in one day, but if you set out to go to Kaduna, people want to see you on the Kaduna road. If we are headed to Lagos, then we are in the wrong direction. What is happening now is that we are telling people we are going this direction, but we are going in another direction."

Obi insisted that his vision was to immediately set the country on the right path and restore public trust through purposeful leadership and empathy.

"I said it, and I put it in capital--I do not need a day more than four years, and I will show the direction of good governance," he reiterated.

He also highlighted the level of deterioration Nigeria has faced in just two years under the current administration of President Bola Tinubu, suggesting that a similar timeline was sufficient to reverse the negative trajectory.

"In two years, there has been maximum damage. That shows two years can change it in a good direction," he said.

"People want to get up and see a president that cares, shows compassion. Today, we have a country without compassion," Peter Obi stated.