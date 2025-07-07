South Africa: Mkhwanazi Lays Criminal Charges Against Police Minister Mchunu

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.
7 July 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • KwaZulu-Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has opened a criminal case against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu for shutting down a political killings task team.
  • Mkhwanazi says another top cop took the murder case files and left them to gather dust in his office while killers walk free.

KwaZulu-Natal's top cop, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has laid criminal charges against Police minister Senzo Mchunu.

He says Mchunu helped stop a special police team that was investigating political murders in the province. Mkhwanazi also says the case files have not been worked on since they were taken away.

The move comes one day after Mkhwanazi gave a press briefing where he wore army-style clothes and stood with armed special units.

He said he no longer feels safe and only trusts the Special Task Force and Tactical Intervention Unit to protect him. He used to work in both teams in the 1990s.

Mkhwanazi said national deputy police commissioner, General Shadrack Sibiya, took all the case files from the murder investigation team and moved them to his own office. "They're sitting in his office, gathering dust," he said.

Sibiya has not denied the claims. He said he will speak after talking to his lawyers. Mchunu has not yet responded.

Ian Cameron, who leads Parliament's police committee, said the public briefing was "a huge shock". He said it shows just how divided the police have become, TimesLive reported.

He also said the police ministry often stays silent when asked about organised crime.

