Nigeria: Nimet Predicts Three-Day Rain, Thunderstorms Across Nigeria From Monday

According to the agency, driving under heavy rain should be avoided and electrical appliances from electrical sockets should be disconnected.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted rainy and thundery weather conditions from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet's weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja anticipated patches of cloud on Monday and chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Taraba and Adamawa.

According to it, there are prospects of thunderstorms with rains over parts of Zamfara, Adamawa, Kebbi, Taraba and Kaduna State later in the day.

"In the North-central region, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected in the morning with chances of isolated thunderstorms with rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Niger, Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa State during the afternoon or evening hours.

"In the southern region, cloudy atmosphere is expected with prospects of morning rains over the coastal parts of Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa.

"Later in the day, rain showers are anticipated over parts of Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Imo, Abia, Edo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa," it said.

NiMet envisaged sunny skies in the northern region on Tuesday with patches of clouds in the morning.

It forecast isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of Bauchi, Taraba, Kaduna, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano and Adamawa later in the day.

"In the North-central region, partly cloudy atmosphere is expected during the morning hours. Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau and Niger.

"In the southern region, morning rain showers are anticipated over parts of Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta and Akwa Ibom.

"In the afternoon/evening hours, isolated rains are expected over parts of Ekiti, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Oyo, Ondo, Delta, Edo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers and Lagos State," it said.

According to NiMet, morning thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano and Gombe states on Wednesday.

It anticipated thunderstorms with rains over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Taraba, Adamawa, and Zamfara later in the day.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In the North-central region, cloudy skies are envisaged during the morning period. Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of the entire region.

"In the southern region, cloudy skies are expected in the morning. Later in the day, isolated rain showers are envisaged over the entire region, " it said.

NiMet urged the public to take adequate precautions as strong winds might precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur and to ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collision.

According to the agency, driving under heavy rain should be avoided and electrical appliances from electrical sockets should be disconnected.

"Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

"Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

"Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng," it said.