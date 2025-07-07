Liberia: LRA Digitizes Rural Customs Posts, Launches Online Duty-Free Platform

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has taken a major step toward modernizing the country's customs and trade infrastructure with the full digitization of six customs business offices (CBOs) and the launch of a new online duty-free application platform.

As part of its ongoing push for a more transparent and efficient revenue system, the LRA's Customs Department has deployed the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA World) at Roberts International Airport, Bo Waterside, Buchanan Port, Yekepa, Ganta, and, most recently, Loguatuo. The move marks one of the most significant digital upgrades to Liberia's customs operations in years--especially in rural areas where manual processing has long slowed trade and revenue collection.

ASYCUDA World, a globally recognized customs management system, replaces paper-based procedures with an integrated electronic platform that automates declarations, streamlines transit operations, and improves accounting and reporting. According to the LRA, this transition will reduce clearance times, minimize errors, and improve overall trade efficiency.

The digitization rollout began in phases, starting with high-traffic customs points like RIA and Buchanan, before reaching rural hubs such as Yekepa and Ganta. Loguatuo, a major commercial entry point in northeastern Liberia, is the most recent to go live. Deployments at additional border crossings--Toe Town in Grand Gedeh County and Harper in Maryland County--are expected in the coming days.

"This is a milestone achievement that will significantly improve customs processes at our connected rural ports," said Bazzie Akoi, Supervisor of the ASYCUDA Functional Team. "The introduction of these digital platforms reflects the LRA's commitment to building a transparent, accountable, and modern customs administration in support of national development."

To ensure a smooth transition, the LRA has trained customs officers and brokers on how to use the ASYCUDA World system, conducted awareness sessions for border security agencies, and equipped all newly digitized locations with the necessary IT infrastructure.

In tandem with the rollout, the LRA's in-house tech team has launched a new Online Duty-Free Application Platform. The platform enables eligible individuals and institutions to electronically submit and track duty-free requests--cutting down on paperwork, eliminating manual processing delays, and improving transparency.

"This shift to full automation is both timely and strategic," said Cecilia Dixon-McGill, Manager for Rural Customs Ports. "It enhances trade facilitation, boosts revenue mobilization, and supports the decentralization of customs services across Liberia."

She expressed gratitude to national and international partners for their support in making the transition possible.

William Gegeh, Manager for Customs Reform and Modernization, underscored the LRA's expectations for full compliance: "We are creating the enabling environment and providing the necessary support to enhance the automation process. Going forward, there will be no room for excuses. Customs officers must fully utilize the system once deployed."

The upgrades form part of the LRA's broader reform agenda to align Liberia's customs operations with international best practices, strengthen border controls, and drive domestic revenue growth through the use of modern digital tools.