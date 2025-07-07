Liberia: U.S. Envoy Calls for Stronger Economic Ties With Liberia

U.S. Ambassador to Liberia Mark Toner has underscored the evolving relationship between the United States and Liberia, emphasizing a shift from aid to trade and investment partnerships, during a grand celebration marking the 249th Independence Day of the United States of America.

Held at the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia, the event brought together dignitaries including His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Speaker of the House of Representatives Richard Nagbe Koon, Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh, members of the diplomatic corps, cabinet ministers, and a cross-section of the Liberian society.

The evening was punctuated by music from the U.S. Air Force Band "Wings of Swing," which Ambassador Toner hailed as "incredible," drawing applause from the audience.

In his keynote remarks, Ambassador Toner thanked President Boakai for gracing the occasion and hailed Liberia's recent diplomatic milestone:

"Mr. President, I commend you for guiding Liberia's successful campaign to join the United Nations Security Council as a nonpermanent member," Toner said. "Serving on the Security Council is a clear recognition of Liberia's emergence as a rising democratic leader in both the region and the world. Congratulations."

Toner acknowledged the longstanding historic and cultural ties between the United States and Liberia -- a bond forged through shared history and strengthened over decades of cooperation.

"Our partnership has grown, developed, and evolved through the years, without breaking the bonds that make it so durable," he stated. "While our connection remains strong, I believe we are on the brink of a new and exciting period in our mutual history."

The ambassador emphasized a notable "paradigm shift" in U.S. policy toward Africa, one that reimagines African nations not as aid recipients, but as equal economic and commercial partners.

"We are engaging African nations, including Liberia, not as aid recipients, but as capable commercial and economic partners," Toner declared. "By increasing U.S. exports and investment in Africa, we can help drive mutual prosperity."

He acknowledged the work of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Liberia over the past 64 years, noting its significant contributions to Liberia's democratic progress. However, he stressed that democratic stability must now be complemented by economic transformation.

"If I'm honest, the United States' stable democracy and regional leadership is critically important, but it's only one piece of the equation," Toner noted. "The other is building a sustainable, prosperous, and more equitable economy -- a Liberia where young people want to stay, to find jobs, to start businesses, and to make a life."

He also expressed strong alignment between U.S. goals and the priorities outlined by President Boakai under his "ARREST" agenda, which seeks to revive Liberia's economy and infrastructure.

"Mr. President, our goals this year will perfectly align with your vision of a more prosperous and self-reliant Liberia," he said. "Under your leadership and that of President Biden, I am certain we can make progress in achieving our shared goals of increased economic development and mutual prosperity."

Ambassador Toner concluded with a message of optimism, affirming the U.S. commitment to a reinvigorated bilateral partnership with Liberia focused on investment and trade.

"This is an exciting time for all of us," he said. "And I speak for everyone in the U.S. Embassy when I say the United States looks forward to working with your government as we pursue a new bilateral relationship built on investment and trade."

The evening ended with patriotic fanfare, cultural exchange, and renewed hope for the future of U.S.-Liberia relations -- a partnership once rooted in history, now advancing toward shared prosperity and global cooperation.